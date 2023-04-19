The Newburyport girls lacrosse team was sharing the ball beautifully during Tuesday’s 17-3 win over North Reading.
Six different players scored at least twice, led by three goals from Lilly Pons. But elsewhere, Izzy Rosa, Maddie Heath, Olivia McDonald, Anna Affolter and Lily Pilz each scored twice for the Clippers (4-0), and Rosa herself added five assists.
Newburyport will try to stay undefeated then it hosts Portsmouth, N.H. on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Pentucket personal bests
Members of both the Pentucket boys and girls outdoor track and field team put up personal-best performances at the John Ottaviani Invitational in Haverhill over the weekend.
On the boys side, Yanni Kakouris ran a personal-best 11.26 in the 100-meter to take fourth, and Matt Pipan tossed a 126-10 in the javelin to finish ninth. Plus, fresh off setting the school discus record last week, Will Pessina won the event on Saturday with a throw of 148-11.
For the girls, Riley Bucco accomplished a new best in the shot put when she posted a 31-5.25 to reach the podium and take sixth. Emily Bethmann added a seventh in the triple jump to set a new personal record (33-6.25), and Delaney Meagher cleared 4-10 in the high jump to finish third.
Surette sends home 5
The Georgetown girls lacrosse team improved to an even 2-2 on the young season after a 10-9 win over Bishop Fenwick on Tuesday.
Senior captain Mary Surette led the Royals with 5 goals and 2 assists, and fellow captain Molly Giguere chipped in 3 goals with 2 assists as well. Sam McClure and Lyla Schneider were the team’s other goal-scorers, and freshman goalie Hannah Stevens came up massive with 11 saves to help the team hold onto the one-goal victory.
