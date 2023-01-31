The Newburyport girls ski team showcased its top-end talent during Monday’s meet at Bradford Ski Club.
The Clippers saw four skiers place inside in top-15 of the entire meet, leading the team to a 69-66 win over Hamilton-Wenham. Elizabeth Degrano was the fastest down the hill for the Clippers, finishing in fifth overall in 24.27. She was followed directly by returning Daily News All-Star Grace Chandler in sixth (24.27), and Lily Chorebanian (9th, 24.59) and Phoebe Whitcomb (11th, 24.81) were right behind them.
The Haverhill/Pentucket co-op team lost both of its matches to Andover and Hamilton-Wenham, but had highlights. Ashley Gagnon placed 14th overall in 24.85, Emily Miller was 17th in 25.04 and Dani Costello was 27th in 26.06.
Brooks records 10th career shutout
Jamie Brooks continues to add to his great legacy as the goalie for the Newburyport boys hockey team.
The senior recorded 15 saves in Monday’s 10-0 beatdown of North Reading, picking up his third shutout of the season and 10th overall for his career. Zach McHugh and Colby Arel each scored twice in the win for the Clippers, and both Charlie Forrest and Tristan Joyce added a goal and two assists.
The Clippers (7-6-2) will now gear up for their rematch with archrival Triton on Saturday.
Vikings take down Greater Lawrence
The Triton boys basketball team got a much-needed win over a non-league opponent in Greater Lawrence on Monday.
Ethan Tate led the way with 21 points, and Griffin Dupuis hit three 3s and finished with 18 to lead the Vikings to a 63-61 victory over the Reggies. Luke O’Leary also had a fine game with a career-high 13 points, and Max Ciaramitaro chipped in 5.
The Vikings (6-7) are hovering right around that .500 mark, which — if they were to finish at .500 or better — would automatically qualify them for the postseason, despite the fact they currently sit at No. 47 in the latest Division 3 MIAA power rankings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.