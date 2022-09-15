Greenblott goes off!
Sophomore striker Alexis Greenblott continued her fine start to the season on Thursday, scoring three goals to lift Newburyport girls soccer to a 7-1 win over Ipswich. Natalie DeGraves added a pair of goals and an assist, and both Deirdre McElhinney and Carly McDermott also scored.
Gabby Loughran and Chloe Raby split the game in net for the Clippers, who will host St. Mary’s on Saturday at noon.
Clippers bounce back
Well, it didn’t take long for the Newburyport volleyball team to right the ship. After suffering their first loss of the season on Wednesday to defending Division 4 state champion Ipswich, the Clippers responded on Thursday with a 3-0 sweep of Essex Tech (26-24, 25-23, 25-18). Viive Godtfredsen led the way with 9 kills, Zoey Calitri had 5 aces and Beatrice Cortecci had 6 kills and 4 aces.
The Clippers (4-1) face a tough test on Tuesday when they travel to Lynnfield (5:15 p.m.).
Royal first goal
Junior Noah Rosario-Nova scored his first varsity goal on Thursday to help the Georgetown boys soccer team beat Triton, 3-0. Wyatt Lankshear and Jason Gioia also scored for the Royals (2-2-1), and co-captain Evan Philbrook had a pair of assists.
Kyle Davies pitched the shutout in net with 4 saves for Georgetown, which will be at Pentucket Tuesday afternoon (4 p.m.).
Tahnk goes all out
According to Newburyport boys soccer coach Shawn Bleu, senior goalie Owen Tahnk made a spectacular late save on Thursday to preserve the team’s 3-0 shutout victory over Ipswich. James Forrest-Hay, Henry Acton and Adam Bovee were the goal scorers for the undefeated Clippers (4-0), and Acton also came away with an assist along with Zach Rosa and Luke O’Brien.
Clipper boys go 1-2-3-4
The Newburyport boys cross country team started its dual-meet season strong with an 18-39 win over Triton on Wednesday. The Clippers had the top four finishers complete the 3.1-mile course, with Bradford Duchesne winning in 18:29 followed by teammates Ethan Downs (18:55), Matt Murray (19:06) and Drew Cassino (19:12).
The Vikings took places 5-6-7 with Cole Jacobsen (19:16), Griffin White (19:20) and Duncan MacDonald (19:25).
Clipper girls XC sneaks by Vikings
Thanks to a winning effort from Hailey LaRosa (21:04) and a second-place finish from teammate Abby Kelly (21:30), the Newburyport girls cross country team was able to start its dual-meet season with a close 27-30 win over Triton on Wednesday. Bristol Banovic was the next Clipper to finish the 3.1-mile course in 7th overall (23:44).
That means the Vikings took spots 3-6 with Erin Wallwork (22:39), Ava Burl (22:54), Alexa Bonasera (23:24) and Robin Sanger (23:35).
