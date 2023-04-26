We'll probably sound like a broken record by the end of the spring, but it's going to take a mighty effort for anybody to knock off the Newburyport girls tennis team this year.
The Clippers (5-0) stayed undefeated on Tuesday after a 5-0 win over Ipswich, and have only dropped one "game" in a match all season -- which came during their season opener against Lynnfield. Top singles player Caroline Schulson earned a 6-0, 6-0 win over the Tigers, and the Clippers also, of course, got wins from Harper Bradshaw at second singles (6-1, 6-0) and Carly McDermott at third singles (6-3, 6-0).
Then at doubles, Delaney Woekel and Ana Lynch had another strong day playing first (6-2, 6-0), and Bridgette Mellet and Lauren Brennan locked down second yet again (6-3, 6-3).
Clipper boys tennis over .500
The Newburyport boys tennis team is finding its groove.
After a pair of season-opening setbacks, the Clippers (3-2) have won three straight matches capped by Tuesday's 3-2 victory over Ipswich. Co-captain Andrew Long won a marathon at third singles (2-6, 6-2, 6-1), and the Clippers won both doubles matches thanks to the work of Brindley Fisher and Spencer Colwell at first (6-1, 6-3), and Braeden Curran and Jonas Kinney at second (0-6, 6-2, 7-5).
Newburyport is also currently locked in a 2-2 tie against Rockport that was suspended due to darkness and will be completed at a later date.
Newburyport girls lax is 7-0
It was another comfortable win for the Newburyport girls lacrosse team Tuesday afternoon.
Thanks to three goals each from Anna Affolter, Olivia McDonald and Reese Bromby, the Clippers cruised past Ipswich, 16-4, to stay undefeated on the year. Affolter added a pair of assists, Rita Cahalane scored twice and senior tri-captain Izzy Rosa had four assists.
After earning the No. 1 overall seed in the Division 3 state tournament last year, Newburyport (7-0) will most likely be at, or near, the top of the division when the first statewide power rankings get released on Friday.
Dowell dialed in
Keira Dowell got the start Tuesday afternoon, and struck out six over five clean innings of work to lead the Newburyport softball team to an 18-0 win over Hamilton-Wenham.
The Clippers (4-3) belted out 20 hits on the day, led by Emily Meleedy (3-for-3, 3 RBI), Emma Keefe (3-for-4, 3 RBI), Ella Puleo (3-for-3, 3 RBI), and Grace Habib (3-for-3, RBI) all having monster showings. Dowell, a junior, also helped herself at the plate going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
