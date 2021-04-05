The Newburyport vs. Pentucket girls track meet came down to the wire, with Liberty Palermino pulling out a 4x400 relay victory to help clinch her team the 45-41 win. Palermino also took first in the 600, Ellie Schulson won the 1,000, Olivia D'Ambrosio won the 2-mile and Sam King took the shot put, and Pentucket's winners included Reese Gallant in the 55-meters, Kinneal Dickens in the 55 hurdles, Syeira Campbell in the 300, Libby Murphy in the mile and Emily Rubio in the high jump.
For the boys, Pentucket won fairly convincingly by a score of 49-37. Kaiden Currie won the 55 hurdles and the shot put for Pentucket, Will Roberts won the 300, Stratton Seymour the 600, Dexter Stark the high jump and the team of Alex Bishop, Roberts, Seymour and Seamus O'Keefe the 4x400 relay. Yanni Kakouris and Newburyport's Ean Hynes also tied for first in the 55-meter dash, and Newburyport got wins from TJ Carleo in the 1,000, Sam Walker in the mile and Brendan Kealey in the 2-mile.
The Newburyport and Pentucket boys are both now 1-1 on the season, while the Newburyport girls improve to 1-0-1 while Pentucket falls to 1-1.
Pentucket girls volleyball sweeps Georgetown
Pentucket girls volleyball picked up its second win in program history on Monday, completing a season sweep over former co-op partners Georgetown for a 3-0 win. Nicole Zahornasky led the way with seven aces, including five straight early in the match, and the team collected 22 aces overall. Jillian Sheehy also had 17 digs and Megan Reading led the team with four kills.
Georgetown's top performers included Gabriella Rizza (five kills), Kiera Cooper (eight aces), Lily Caplin (five blocks) and Molly Furlong (eight digs). Pentucket is now 2-7 on the year while Georgetown falls to 0-9.
Six straight for Newburyport volleyball
The Newburyport girls volleyball team continued its late-season surge, beating North Reading 3-1 for the team's six straight win. Sydney Yim continued her brilliant senior season with a team-high 21 assists to lead the team, with Ava Hartley tallying nine kills and Sophia Messina and Abigail Gillingham seven kills each, and Gillingham also added a team-high four blocks.
Newburyport is now 7-2 on the season and will wrap up its regular season on Wednesday at Triton.
Triton track splits with North Reading
The Triton boys track team improved to 2-0 on the season, beating North Reading 51-35 on Monday. Derek Cotter (55 hurdles/high jump) and Reilly Gagnon (300/long jump) each won two individual events, with Griffin White (1,000), Graham Stedfast (mile) each winning one while the team of Gagnon, Parker Burns, White and Stedfast took the 4x400 relay.
On the girls side, Triton lost to a powerhouse North Reading squad 62-24. Sarah Harrington (mile) and Grace Sousa (2-mile) were Triton's only two winners.
Girls Volleyball
Newburyport 3, North Reading 1
Kills: Ava Hartley 9, Abigail Gillingham 7, Sophia Messina 7
Blocks: Gillingham 4
Assists: Sydney Yim 21
Aces: Kate Sarra 5
Digs: Laney Lucci 5, Yim 5
Newburyport (7-2): 25 25 21 25 – 3
North Reading: 20 17 25 12 – 1
Pentucket 3, Georgetown 0
Kills: P – Megan Reading 4, Mackenzie Currie 3, Macey Rodrigues-Cowl 3; G – Gabriella Rizza 5
Blocks: G – Lily Caplin 5
Assists: P – Megan Codair 6, Katie Sutton 5
Aces: P – Nicole Zahornasky 7, Arielle Cleveland 4; G – Kiera Cooper 8
Digs: P – Jillian Sheehy 17; G – Molly Furlong 8
Georgetown (0-9): 19 22 7 – 0
Pentucket (2-7): 25 25 25 – 3
Lynnfield 3, Triton 0
Kills: Mia Berardino 9
Blocks: Emily Hoggard 1, Emma Campbell 1
Assists: Molly Kimball 13
Aces: Molly Kimball 1, Mia Berardino 1, Evelyn Pearson 1, Nicole Trotta 1
Digs: Nicole Trotta 9, Berardino 6
Triton (5-4): 19 22 7 – 0
Lynnfield: 25 25 25 – 3
Boys Track
Pentucket 49, Newburyport 37
Area winners:
55-meter dash (tie): Ean Hynes (N) 6.8, Yanni Kakouris (P) 6.8; 55 hurdles: Kaiden Currie (P) 8.2; 300: Will Roberts (P) 39.9; 600: Stratton Seymour (P) 1:32.2; 1,000: TJ Carleo (N) 2:47.3; Mile: Sam Walker (N) 4:52.4; 2-mile: Brendan Kealey (N) 10:43.3; HJ: Dexter Stark (P) 5-8; SP: Currie (P) 34-1; 4x400: Pentucket (Alex Bishop, Roberts, Seymour, Seamus O'Keefe) 3:50.3
Records: Pentucket 1-1, Newburyport 1-1
Triton 51, North Reading 35
Area winners:
55 hurdles: Derek Cotter 8.7; 300: Reilly Gagnon 38.6; 1,000: Griffin White 2:52; Mile: Graham Stedfast 4:58; HJ: Cotter 5-6; LJ: Gagnon 20-3; 4x400: Gagnon, Parker Burns, White, Stedfast 3:45
Record: Triton 2-0
Girls Track
Newburyport 45, Pentucket 41
Area winners:
55-meter dash: Reese Gallant (P) 7.4; 55 hurdles: Kinneal Dickens (P) 9.1; 300: Syeira Campbell (P) 43.9; 600: Liberty Palermino (N) 1:41.1; 1,000: Ellie Schulson (N) 3:25.6; Mile: Libby Murphy (P) 6:03.3; 2-mile: Olivia D'Ambrosio (N) 12:57.1; HJ: Emily Rubio (P) 4-10; SP: Sam King (N) 29-6 1/2; 4x400: Newburyport (Annie Shay, Blake Parker, Schulson, Palermino) 4:20.9
Records: Newburyport 1-0-1, Pentucket 1-1
North Reading 62, Triton 24
Area winners:
Mile: Sarah Harrington 5:57; 2-mile: Grace Sousa 12:35
Record: Triton 0-2
