ROWLEY — This one had been circled on the calendar for a long time, and with both Newburyport and Triton golf coming into Monday's showdown undefeated, the long awaited rivalry match had the potential to serve as a de facto Cape Ann League championship.
The match certainly lived up to the billing, and in the end Newburyport was able to come through for an exciting 140-128 win over the defending league champions.
"Both groups of kids were ready," said Newburyport coach Steve Malenfant. "The main thing is both teams respect one another, and the coaches respect one another, and it shows in the way that they play. They do enjoy competing with one another too, it's all about competition on the course."
While Triton's Cael Kohan stepped up with an MVP-caliber performance, recording a career-high 40 points to earn medalist honors, Newburyport was able to overcome the Vikings thanks to its superior depth.
Andrew Cullen and Sam Lyman both enjoyed strong performances at the top of the lineup with 28 points each, and Cam Collette effectively clinched the match when he recorded 23 points in one of the later pairings. Joe O'Connell (22 points), Matt Reeves (20 points) and Parker Cowles (19 points) were Newburyport's other top scorers.
After Kohan, Triton's next best finishers were Ricky Gardella (24 points) and Connor Houlihan (23 points).
With the win Newburyport (9-0) clinches at least a share of the CAL championship and can wrap up an undefeated season on Thursday with a win over Rockport (7-1).
Triton (5-1) could still clinch a share of the league title if it wins out and if Newburyport loses its last match. Triton's next match will be Tuesday against Amesbury (0-6).
Spencer leads Pentucket golf
The Pentucket golf team picked up its second win of the season on Monday, beating Amesbury 96-83 thanks in large part to another great performance by Ava Spencer.
Spencer earned medalist honors with 27 points, followed by Dom Cignetti (21 points), Nick Kutcher (16 points) and Colby Jaslowich (14 points). Amesbury's top scorers were Brady Nash (20 points) and Burke Hartman (16 points).
Pentucket (2-4) is at Manchester Essex (5-3) on Tuesday and Amesbury (0-6) hosts Triton (5-1).
Sorenson's monster day
Jack Sorenson enjoyed a career performance on Monday, recording 36 points to help lead his Georgetown golf team to a 94-78 win over Hamilton-Wenham. Logan Corriveau added 24 points as the Royals improved to 2-6 on the year.
Pentucket soccer stays unbeaten
Will Roberts scored twice as Pentucket boys soccer picked up a decisive 3-0 win over North Reading on Monday. Max Markuns also scored as Pentucket got assists from Arda Dalmau, Liam Sullivan and Seamus O'Keefe, and Tyler Correnti made five saves to record the shutout.
Pentucket is now 2-0-1 on the year and will get right back to work on Wednesday against Ipswich.
Newburyport girls soccer downs Georgetown
The Newburyport girls soccer team rode a big first half past Georgetown in Monday's 4-1 win. Allie Waters scored two goals, Norah McElhinney had a goal and an assist, Liberty Palermino had a goal and Maeve Sullivan and Deirdre McElhinney each recorded assists in the win. Newburyport (3-1-1) will next host Manchester Essex while Georgetown (0-2-1) hosts Triton on Wednesday.
Reagan leads Pentucket field hockey
Liv Reagan led the way for Pentucket field hockey in Monday's 4-2 win over North Reading, scoring two goals and an assist to pace the offense. Meg Arnette and Meg Freiermuth each scored as well and Haley Dwight recorded two assists in the win. Pentucket (2-1) next hosts Ipswich on Tuesday at the Amesbury Sports Park.
