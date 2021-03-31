Newburyport track opened its Fall 2 season with a strong showing against North Reading on Wednesday, with the boys winning 48-38 while the girls tied 43-43. For the boys, Wyatt Hastings took the 55 hurdles, Aimon Fadil won the 1,000, Sam Walker won the 2-mile and Will Acquaviva won the high jump, while for the girls Nieve Morrissey took the 55-meter dash, Olivia D'Ambrosio won the mile, Caroline Walsh won the 2-mile, Sam King won the shot put and Caity Rooney took the high jump.
Newburyport will next host Pentucket this coming Monday at 3:30 p.m.
Triton volleyball swept
The Triton volleyball team saw its recent hot streak come to an end, losing to North Reading 3-0 on Wednesday afternoon in a fairly sloppy performance.
North Reading won the sets 25-13, 25-15 and 25-21, and Mia Berardino led the Vikings with 10 kills, 10 digs and an ace. Molly Kimball added 14 assists and two aces, Evelyn Pearson had five kills and five digs, Emily Hoggard had five digs and two blocks and Nicole Trotta had six digs.
Triton is now 5-3 on the season and will play Lynnfield on Monday.
Georgetown volleyball falls to H-W
Georgetown volleyball had one of its stronger performances of the season on Wednesday but ultimately fell 3-1 to Hamilton-Wenham.
The Royals came out strong and won the first set 25-20, but the Generals answered with a dominant second set, winning that frame 25-13 to tie the match up and one apiece. Hamilton-Wenham went on to win the third in a tightly contested 25-21 set before dominating the fourth 25-8 to clinch the match.
Gabriella Rizza had a strong effort with 25 service points and nine aces, Jenna Tabenkin had six kills and 12 digs and Ava Hughes had 12 assists. Georgetown is now 0-8 on the year and will be at Pentucket on Monday.
Pentucket volleyball loses
The Pentucket volleyball team was swept 3-0 by Ipswich on Wednesday, losing in straight sets 25-16, 25-12, 25-18. With the loss Pentucket falls to 1-7 and will next host Georgetown on Monday, while Ipswich improves to 5-3 on the year.
***
Wednesday, March 31
Girls Volleyball
Newburyport 3, Lynnfield 0
Kills: Ava Hartley 9, Sydney Yim 7
Blocks: Abigail Gillingham 5
Assists: Sydney Yim 19
Aces: Gillingham 3, Viive Godtfredsen 3
Digs: Kate Sarra 5
Newburyport (6-2): 25 25 25 – 3
Lynnfield (7-1): 20 19 23 – 0
North Reading 3, Triton 0
Kills: Mia Berardino 10, Evelyn Pearson 5
Blocks: Emily Hoggard 2
Assists: Molly Kimball 14
Aces: Kimball 2, Berardino 1
Digs: Berardino 10, Nicole Trotta 6, Hoggard 5, Pearson 5
North Reading: 25 25 25 – 3
Triton (5-3): 13 15 21 – 0
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Georgetown 1
Kills: Jenna Tabenkin 6
Assists: Ava Hughes 12
Service Points: Gabriella Rizza 25
Aces: Rizza 9
Digs: Tabenkin 12
Georgetown (0-8): 25 13 21 8 – 1
Hamilton-Wenham: 20 25 25 25 – 3
Ipswich 3, Pentucket 0
Pentucket (1-7): 16 12 18 – 0
Ipswich (5-3): 25 25 25 – 3
Boys Track
Newburyport 48, North Reading 38
Area winners:
55 hurdles: Wyatt Hastings 8.7; 1,000: Aimon Fadil 2:54.7; 2-mile: Sam Walker 10:44.2; High jump: Will Acquaviva 5-6
Records: Newburyport 1-0; North Reading 0-1
Girls Track
Newburyport 43, North Reading 43
Area winners:
55-meters: Nieve Morrissey 7.4; Mile: Olivia D'Ambrosio 6:00.6; 2-mile: Caroline Walsh 12:51.8; Shot put: Sam King 31-3 1/2; High jump: Caity Rooney 5-0
Records: Newburyport 0-0-1; North Reading 0-0-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.