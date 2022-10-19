LeDuc lining up kills
Each win down the stretch run is crucial, and the Newburyport volleyball team picked up another good one with a 3-0 sweep of Pentucket on Tuesday (25-11, 25-14, 25-18). Lily LeDuc controlled the net and had a game-high 9 kills, and the junior was also dialed in with her serves and finished with 6 aces. Elsewhere, Sophia Messina chipped in 6 kills and 4 aces, and Beatrice Cortecci finished with a team-high 7 aces.
The Clippers (14-2) came in at No. 2 in the latest MIAA Division 3 power rankings, and further cemented their seeding with Tuesday’s victory.
Two for Tomkiewicz
The Amesbury field hockey team got a much-needed 3-1 win over Rockport Tuesday afternoon. Senior AnaLisa Tomkiewicz led the way with two goals and an assist, and fellow senior Meagan McAndrews had a goal of her own along with a pair of assists. In net, Catie Creps continued her fine season and stopped seven shots to help secure the victory.
In the latest MIAA Division 4 power rankings, Amesbury came in at No 29. The win helped to secure the team’s spot inside of the top-32, which it will need to finish inside of to qualify for the postseason.
Royals rolling along
Zoey Halmen dished a nice pass to Courtney Hopkins for the lone goal of the game, as the Georgetown field hockey team picked up a nice 1-0 win over Ipswich on Tuesday. The Royals (7-6-) are second in the CAL Baker standings with three games left in the regular season, and are currently in line to host a first-round playoff game having come in at No. 14 in the latest MIAA Division 4 power rankings.
Sullivan paces Panthers
Liam Sullivan had a hand in each goal during Pentucket boys soccer’s 3-1 win over Triton on Monday. The senior striker scored one of his own, and also assisted on the two other tallies scored by Stratton Seymour and Jayden Pabst.
The Vikings got a great game in net from goalie John Dwyer, who made 11 saves.
Georgetown Football forfeits
On Wednesday, the Georgetown football team unfortunately announced that it is forfeiting its upcoming game at Lynn Tech Friday night due to low numbers amid a slew of injuries. The decision comes after the Royals had to forfeit their previous game at Whittier after halftime last Thursday due to the same reasons.
A statement released by Athletic Director Ryan Browner said, “Georgetown High School’s Athletic Department is announcing that it is forfeiting its Varsity Football game this Friday Night at Lynn Tech. An abundance of injuries has left our entire Football Program with only fourteen healthy bodies. This simply is not enough to safely compete in a game. We are hopeful to have injured players return in the coming weeks.”
