To say that Newburyport’s Will Batchelder has engrained himself nicely into the Holy Cross men’s basketball team would be a vast understatement.
So far, the freshman has starred.
Batchelder, a 6-foot-1 guard and former Governor’s Academy standout, immediately earned himself a spot in the opening-5, and has started every game this season for the Crusaders (3-6). More than that, he’s third on the team averaging 9.2 points per game with a team-high 21 3s, all while shooting an impressive 40% from beyond the arc.
In his second career collegiate game, Batchelder had a season-high 24 points with 4 assists on 6-for-12 shooting from deep against Dean College. A week later against Stonehill, he went 7-of-15 from 3-point range for 21 points along with a season-high 5 assists.
Amesbury’s O’Connor hits 1K points!
Not many athletes can say they were an 1,000-point scorer in both high school and college.
But Flannery O’Connor is now one of those special few.
After a brilliant career at Amesbury High where she scored 1,298 points, for the past few years O’Connor has continued to thrive at Framingham State University. Only a junior, she became just the 14th Ram to hit the 1K milestone in Saturday’s 78-74 win over Smith.
O’Connor poured in a game-high 26 points on 10-of-22 shooting while also grabbing 15 rebounds. For the young season, she’s averaging an impressive double-double for the Rams (6-1) with 23.0 points per game and 12.2 rebounds per game.
Lane, Holy Cross advance
Georgetown’s Hunter Lane is having a memorable junior season with the Holy Cross football team. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end has blocked well up front to help fuel a potent rushing attack, and on Saturday the Crusaders (12-0) beat the University of New Hampshire, 35-19, in the second round of the FCS playoffs.
Holy Cross advances to the FCS quarterfinals next week, where it’ll face top-seeded South Dakota State University.
