For a decent chunk of the winter, the Newburyport girls hockey team has generated plenty of chances, but hasn’t had too many “offensive explosion” nights.
Monday night, however, was one of those games.
Sophomore Jenna Oliver scored three goals and assisted on another, and Teagan Wilson posted her second shutout of the season to lead Newburyport to a 5-0 win over Medford. Maddie Noury and Maggie Fitzgerald were the other goal-scorers for the Clippers, and Kiara Farrar had a pair of assists.
With the win, the Clippers (7-8-1) moved up to No. 19 in the latest MIAA Division 1 power rankings, and are fighting to climb up three more spots to host a first-round playoff game.
Chandler leads Port to ski sweep
Newburyport’s Grace Chandler has already won a league ski race this year, and kept her good form going during Monday’s meet. The sophomore finished second overall out of 95 skiers in 23.62, trailing only Masconomet’s Evie Bernard (23.57).
With that finish, Chandler was able to help Newburyport beat both the Haverhill/Pentucket co-op team (82-53) and Manchester-Essex (73-62) to sweep the day. The Clippers also saw Phoebe Whitcomb place fifth (24.51), Elizabeth Downs place sixth (24.64), Gretchen Boelke place 20th (26.31) and Lily Chorebanian place 24th (27.61).
For Haverhill/Pentucket, Ashley Gagnon was the first down the hill for the team in eighth (25.05), while Emily Miller was right behind her in ninth (25.19).
Nassar not selfish
All Shelby Nassar did on Saturday was set up her teammates, as she finished with an impressive four assists to help the Haverhill-Pentucket-North Andover girls hockey co-op team beat Acton-Boxboro, 8-1.
Kaitlyn Bush led the way with three goals, Gabi Locke added two and the team got a combined 31 saves between Juliana Taylor and Hannah Bubb.
Brooks stops 30 for Port
The Newburyport boys hockey team has the second-highest “Opponent Rating” in Division 2 according to the MIAA rankings, and a quick glance at their schedule would show you why.
The Clippers have competed against some of the very best the state has to offer in their non-league slate, which on Monday saw the team travel to take on B.C. High two days after playing No. 2-ranked St. John’s Prep. Senior goalie Jamie Brooks stopped 30 shots, but Newburyport couldn’t find the back of the net in what ended up being a 2-0 loss.
Max Puleo, Cam Caponigro, Ryan Philbin and Caden Eiserman were all credited with playing well defensively for the Clippers (9-8-2), and Ryan McHugh nearly tied the game after hitting the crossbar early in the third period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.