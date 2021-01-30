In one of the most exciting local games of the season, Pentucket boys basketball pulled out its first win of the year on a late winner by Nick Daly, who delivered his team a thrilling 47-46 win over Triton.
Daly scored from up close with about three seconds to play, but then Triton nearly stole the win at the buzzer with an alley oop attempt that just missed.
The two teams were largely within a possession or two of each other for the entire game, with Pentucket ahead 24-23 at halftime and 37-35 entering the fourth quarter to set up the dramatic final minutes.
Daly led Pentucket with 13 points and Che Condon added 11. Triton was led by Quintin McHale (12 points) and Dylan Wilkinson (11 points). Pentucket (1-2) will look to make it two in a row on Tuesday against Ipswich, while Triton (3-5) is at Newburyport on Monday.
Hallinan erupts in win over North Reading
Avery Hallinan had a monster performance against North Reading on Friday, and her Amesbury girls basketball team needed every one of her 32 points to help pull off the 48-46 win.
Hallinan did most of her damage close to the basket, slashing to the rim for nine field goals and 14 made free throws. Amesbury collectively struggled with foul trouble and had a lot of trouble with North Reading's grinding defense, but the Indians were able to hold off a late Hornet push to pull out the win.
Amesbury (4-1) has now won four straight and will face Manchester Essex next Thursday.
Cleveland gets hot
Pentucket's Arielle Cleveland continued her sharp shooting on Friday night, knocking down four 3-pointers on her way to a 20-point performance in her team's 61-28 win over Triton.
Cleveland's shooting helped Pentucket pull away after Triton initially put on a tremendous defensive performance to keep within striking distance. The Vikings only trailed 11-8 after the first and were close for most of the second before going into the break down 29-17. Pentucket dominated from there and pulled away down the stretch.
In addition to Cleveland, Pentucket was also led by Mackenzie Currie (14 points) and Megan Reading (8 points). Triton's top scorer was Molly Kimball (10 points). Pentucket (7-0) will next face Rockport next Tuesday while Triton (2-4) takes on North Reading on Tuesday.
Newburyport wins in rout
Newburyport girls basketball had no trouble with Rockport on Friday, winning 55-13 in a dominant defensive showing. Abigail Gillingham led the balanced offensive effort with 11 points as the Clippers improved to 6-0. Newburyport will next face Pentucket on Wednesday in what is expected to be one of the biggest games in the Cape Ann League this winter.
Amesbury boys fall to North Reading
The Amesbury boys basketball team suffered another close loss on Friday, this time falling to North Reading 59-56. Cam Keliher led Amesbury with 13 points and Rocco Kokinacis had 11 points, and North Reading was paced by a huge 25-point outburst by Cody Cannalonga. The Indians are now 1-5 on the year and will look to bounce back next Thursday against Manchester Essex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.