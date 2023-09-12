Things were looking rather bleak for the Pentucket field hockey team on Monday.
The Panthers made the bus ride over to North Reading, and midway through the third quarter found themselves trailing 3-0. Nothing was really working on both sides of the field, and for a while it appeared it was going to be a quiet bus ride back home.
But the Panthers didn’t pack it in.
Alex Trotta and Angie Bogucki scored back-to-back to make it a one-goal game heading into the fourth, and with six minutes left it was sophomore Morgan Gallant leveling the score with her first goal of the season. Minutes later, Pentucket was able to walk away with a hard-fought 3-3 tie against the Hornets, when for a while that outcome didn’t seem remotely possibly.
Cat Colvin and Carsen Ventola had assists for the Panthers, who are now 1-1-1 on the young season.
NEWBURYPORT VOLLEYBALL STILL PERFECT
The Newburyport volleyball team just continues to pick up right where it left off a season ago.
The Clippers were tied with Masconomet, 1-1, during Monday’s match, but won a thrilling third set, 26-24, before closing it out in the fourth (25-20) to walk away with the 3-1 victory. Laney Schwab paced the team with 11 kills, while Audrey Loughran had her usual great game with 6 blocks and Zoey Calitri added 6 aces.
Newburyport (4-0) remains undefeated heading into Wednesday’s home match against Triton.
WAIT WORTH IT FOR AMESBURY FH
First it was the excessive heat, then it was the torrential downpours.
And as a result of the wild weather, the Amesbury field hockey team had both of its games postponed last week, which pushed the team’s “Opening Day” to Monday.
But, it was worth the wait.
Both Lizzy Deacon and Gabi Peixoto assisted on Sarah Burdick’s goal, and Amesbury was able to walk away with a season-opening 1-1 tie against Hamilton-Wenham. Sophomore goalie Connor Calderwood was steady in the cage for the Redhawks and made 11 saves.
NEWBURYPORT GOLF BREAKS 160
It all came together quite nicely for the Newburyport golf team during last Thursday’s match against Manchester-Essex. The Clippers received some standout performances, and posted their best best collective round of the year with a 163-129 victory.
Freshman Jack Oreal led the way with 29 stableford points for the still undefeated Clippers (4-0), and both Davis Pons and Parker Cowles were right behind with 28.
