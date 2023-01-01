All told, it was a solid three days against good competition for the Pentucket girls basketball team.
Now, it’s back to the CAL.
But before that, the Panthers did walk out of the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic tournament with some bronze hardware after beating Methuen, 33-30, in Friday’s third-place game. Gabby Bellacqua led the charge with 12 points, and Abby Dube was right behind her with 10.
Pentucket (5-2) can now head back into league play after beating strong Westford Academy and Methuen teams, and playing one of the best teams in the state in Andover tough.
However, the Panthers will face arguably their strongest CAL test right out of the gate when they travel to Newburyport (5-0) on Tuesday night for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff.
Royals split in Jack Fletcher tourney
After a tough loss to Tyngsboro (65-62) in the first round of the Jack Fletcher Holiday Tournament, the Georgetown boys basketball team responded in a positive way.
In Friday’s consolation game, the Royals took down CAL foe Pentucket, 56-42. It was already the second time this winter the two teams have played each other, with the Royals coming out victorious in each instance.
Cory Walsh led a balance offensive attack with 15 points on three 3s for Georgetown (3-1). Grant Lyon was right behind with 14, Marcos Yones added 12 and Jack Duggan drained two 3s and had 8 points.
Tate drops 25
Ethan Tate was a man on a mission for the Triton boys basketball team.
The 6-foot-3 senior was a menace in the post, hit a 3 and finished with 25 points to lead the Vikings to a 61-59 win in a non-league game against Dracut Thursday night.
John Prendergast added 15 points for the Vikings (2-1), and Griffin Dupuis connected on a pair of 3s and finished with 11.
Ziolkowski on fire for Royals
It unfortunately didn’t come in a winning effort, but Carena Ziolkowski had a fantastic game for the Georgetown girls basketball team on Thursday night.
The senior hit three 3s and finished with 26 points, nearly willing the Royals to victory in what ended up being a 62-50 non-league loss to Billerica. Neiylah Marcelin added 8 points, Marley Morrison chipped in 7 and Katie Davies had 6 for Georgetown (2-2).
Through four games this winter, Ziolkowski is averaging 17.3 ppg.
HPNA takes down Newburyport
In a massive CAL/NEC game, it was the Haverhill-Pentucket-North Andover girls hockey team taking down Newburyport, 2-0, Friday afternoon. Kendall LaRivierre and Kaitlyn Bush scored the goals for HPNA, and goalie Julianna Taylor stopped all 22 shots she faced.
