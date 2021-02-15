The Pentucket boys hockey team saw its season come to an end Monday after losing to North Reading 7-2 in the first round of the CAL Tournament.
Richie Hardy had a hand in both of Pentucket's points, scoring a goal while assisting on Jack Stewart's tally, and Cam Smith also tallied an assist in the loss. Pentucket trailed 2-0 at the first intermission and 4-1 at the second before North Reading closed the game with three goals to put things out of reach.
With the loss Pentucket finishes its season at 3-6-2, while North Reading advances to the CAL Tournament semifinals and will face top seed Triton on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Hardy, meanwhile, ends the season with 11 goals and six assists for 17 points in 11 games. The Pentucket senior finishes as the program's all-time leading scorer with 61 goals and 66 assists for 127 career points, ranking 26th all-time in Greater Newburyport history.
Newburyport girls draw against Marblehead
The Newburyport girls hockey team picked up another point on Monday afternoon, playing Marblehead to a scoreless 0-0 draw. Triton eighth grader Allie Bell recorded 14 saves for her fourth shutout of the season, and Newburyport is now 6-3-2 on the season with two games to play. The Clippers will next take on Gloucester on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
***
Boys Ice Hockey
North Reading 7, Pentucket 2
CAL Tournament First Round
Pentucket (3-6-2): 0 1 1 — 2
North Reading (4-6-1): 2 2 3 — 7
Goals: Richie Hardy, Jack Stewart
Assists: Cam Smith, Hardy
Saves: Ben Guertin 28
Girls Ice Hockey
Marblehead 0, Newburyport 0
Newburyport (6-3-2): 0 0 0 — 0
Marblehead: 0 0 0 — 0
Saves: Allie Bell 14
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.