To put it simply, the odds were stacked heavily against the Pentucket softball team heading to its final at bats during Monday's game. Trailing by five to Notre Dame Academy in the bottom of the seventh inning, it was going to take a miracle for the girls to make a comeback.
But a miracle is what they got.
With two outs and two strikes on her, junior Nikki Mitchell crushed a line-drive double that scored Kayla Murphy to complete the epic comeback. It capped a six-run frame for Pentucket, which fought back to earn the walkoff, 7-6, win.
“We’ve been in every game so far and we don’t give up,” said Pentucket coach Deb Smith.
The inning started off with a couple of walks before junior Mel LaCroix laid down a base-hit bunt. That helped Pentucket (4-6) made it 6-4 game before Notre Dame was able to get the second out of the inning. But down to their final out, Murphy, a freshman, stepped up to the plate and crushed a two-run double to the fence that tied the game. Meg Hamel was intentionally walked to create a force out at any base, but Mitchell didn't care.
Her double was hit on a rope, and sent Pentucket home happy.
Pentucket now hosts Triton Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.
Turpin to Turpin in OT
The Pentucket boys lacrosse team also earned a dramatic win on Monday.
Tied up in overtime with Manchester-Essex, sophomore Ben Turpin found his older brother, Joe, who finished the nice feed to lift Pentucket to a 9-8 win. Ben finished with four goals and two assists on the day, while Joe added three goals and two assists.
And goalie Cam Smith needs to get his props as well.
The junior finished with 15 saves on the game, including one with 9 seconds left in regulation to send it into OT. He also made a clutch stop in the extra frame to keep the game going and give the Turpin brothers a chance to work their magic.
Balanced Vikings earn win
The Triton girls lacrosse team earned a nice 13-5 win over Wilmington on Monday thanks to some balanced scoring.
Kate Tojan led the way with five goals and two assists, Chloe Connors added three goals and an assist and Ashley Silva chipped in two goals and two assists.
The Vikings (5-5) will now gear up for the rematch with Newburyport on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Clippers won earlier in the season, 20-2.
