For Pentucket softball fans, it's exciting to think about how Molly LeBel's high school career -- and beyond -- may play out.
On Monday, the hard-throwing pitcher hit a pretty big career milestone just nine games into her sophomore season. With 10 strikeouts in an 8-2 win over Saugus, LeBel already earned her 300th career punchout. She only allowed one hit over seven innings to pick up the victory, and also went 1-for-4 at the plate with an RBI.
The Panthers (7-2) also continued to hit the ball hard as a team.
Fellow sophomores Kendra Griffin (3-for-4, 2 runs, RBI) and Kayla Murphy (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) had big days to lead the Panthers to their fifth straight win, and senior co-captain Nikki Mitchell also went 3-for-4 with a run scored.
Clippers take down Danvers
The Newburyport softball team earned a nice, 6-2, win over a non-league opponent in Danvers Monday afternoon.
Leadoff hitter Nieve Morrissey went 3-for-4 on the day with a run scored and an RBI, Grace Habib went 1-for-4 with an RBI and Emma Keefe (2-for-4), Sophie LaVallee (2-for-3) and Keira Dowell (2-for-3) each had two hits. The Clippers (3-3) also saw pitcher Emily Meleedy have another nice outing.
In the cirlce, the junior struck out eight over her seven inning of work, and at the plate she went 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
Colvin, Trout each net four goals
The Pentucket girls lacrosse team is starting to find its groove offensively.
On Monday afternoon, the Panthers picked up their second straight win, beating Hamilton-Wenham 18-10, and have now scored 33 goals over their last two games. Sophomores Cat Colvin and Sydney Trout led the way with four goals each, with Colvin adding three assists and Trout helping on two others.
Elswhere for the Panthers (4-3), Audrey Conover had three goals and an assist, and both Katie Drislane and Ella Palmer scored twice.
Clare stops 21 shots!
It may not have shown itself on the final scoreboard, but Charlie Clare was locked in and had a monster day on Monday for the Triton boys lacrosse team.
The junior goalie stopped a ridiculous 21 shots, keeping the Vikings in the game the whole way through in what ended up being a 9-5 loss to Manchester-Essex. It was certainly an impressive performance, and defensemen Brady Young, Ryan Burzynski and Dylan van Galen all were credited with playing well in front of him.
Offensively, the Vikings (2-5) welcomed back top scorers Thomas Cahill and JP Trojan from injury. Both scored (Cahill twice), Shawn Twomey and Seamus Cahill also had goals and freshman Michael Taylor had three assists.
