The Pentucket girls basketball team is heading into the state tournament on the back of three straight good wins.
After beating rival Newburyport last week, the Panthers competed in the highly-regarded St. Mary’s Spartan Classic tournament and opened with a win over Billerica on Sunday. That put the team in the finals against Newton South on Tuesday, and Abby Dube led the way with 15 points to lift the Panthers to a 46-32 win and the tournament title.
Dube, who averaged 16.5 ppg over the two games, was named tournament MVP, and Gabby Bellacqua also made the All-Tournament team. Pentucket (17-5) was the No. 9 seed in Division 2 in the latest MIAA power rankings, and should move up when the official pairings get released at the end of the week.
Alyssa Thompson added 9 points in Tuesday’s win, and Bellacqua chipped in 7. The Panthers will now head into the state tournament having won 12 of their last 14 games.
Clippers fall to Andover in Bank Classic Final
The Newburyport boys hockey team couldn’t make it two straight wins over a Merrimack Valley Conference opponent.
The Clippers beat North Andover in a shootout to open the 27th Annual Newburyport Bank Classic on Sunday, but couldn’t take down Andover in Tuesday’s Bresnahan Division final, falling 4-1. Jackson DeVivo scored to make it 1-1 after the first period, but the Warriors would take the lead in the second before adding two more goals in the third.
DeVivo was named to the All-Tournament team, as was goalie Jamie Brooks. The Clippers (9-9-3) were at No. 6 in the latest Division 2 rankings, and are comfortably in line to host a pair of playoff games should they continue to win.
Vikings enter playoffs on high note
The Triton hockey team will be entering the Division 3 state tournament on the back of a win.
In Tuesday’s Newburyport Bank Classic Fournier Division consolation game, the Vikings were able to hold on late to take down Marblehead, 2-1. Josh Hersey and Lucas Sullivan were the goal-scorers, and Gavin Marengi got the win in net.
Triton (11-7-2) — the No. 11 ranked team in Division 3 — scored goals in the first and second period before Marblehead got one back in the third.
