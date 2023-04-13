It was a memorable start to the outdoor track season for Pentucket's Will Pessina.
The senior broke his own personal best in the discus, and in the process also broke the Pentucket school record with a winning throw of 162-4. The captain's record-breaking performance was an exciting glimpse of what could lie ahead this spring, and highlighted the Panthers' season-opening win over Ipswich, 99-42.
Pessina also won the shot put (37-0), and Pentucket added individual event wins from Matt Pipan in the javelin (124-11), Kade Dennis in the long jump (19-0), Jackson Neumann in the triple jump (40-7), Jackson Beauparlant in the Mile (5:04.86), Jack Fahey in the 2-Mile (11:27.22) and Yanni Kakouris in both the 100 meter (11.45) and 200 meter (23.04).
LeBel throws no-hitter
The Pentucket softball team took it to Rockport on Wednesday to the tune of a 25-0 victory over five innings.
Sophomore pitcher Molly LeBel put in another excellent showing in the circle, tossing a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts while also helping her own cause at the plate with three RBI. Senior Sydney Pichette continued her torrid start at the dish this spring going 3-for-4 with four RBI, and Kayla Murphy went 2-for-3 and also drove in four runs.
Triton keeps raking
It seems that every time out this spring, the Triton softball team is doubling its run total from the previous game.
Which proved to be a bad omen for Hamilton-Wenham Wednesday afternoon, as the Vikings cranked out 22 runs to earn a 22-5 victory and remain undefeated. Izzy Oldoni went a perfect 3-for-3 with five RBI, Skylar Colburn went 2-for-3 with four RBI, Kyla Story had a hit and drove in three runs and Andrea Boyle was 3-for-3 out of the leadoff spot and scored five runs.
The Vikings (3-0) will look to remain undefeated when they host Wilmington on Friday.
Turpin drops 6 goals
Through just four games this spring, Ben Turpin already has 21 goals for the Pentucket boys lacrosse team.
The junior dropped six against Lynnfield on Wednesday, leading the Panthers to a 14-6 win over the Pioneers. Nolan Cole added three goals for the undefeated Panthers (4-0), Liam Sullivan netted two, Joe Turpin had a goal and two assists and ace goalie Cam Smith made 12 saves.
Amesbury clips Newburyport
In Wednesday's season-opener, a tied track meet came down to the final event of the day between the Amesbury and Newburyport boys.
That event was the 4x400 relay, and the team of Jackson Wetherell, Maxx Rodrigues, Joe Stanton and Michael Sanchez crossed first in 3:40.0 to give the Redhawks the thrilling meet victory, 75-70. It was the cap of a great overall day for Sanchez, who also won the 100 (11.08) and broke the school record to win the 400 (50.4).
His brother, Max Sanchez, was also a triple-winner, claiming first in the 200 (23.22), the long jump (17-8.25) and with the 4x100 relay team alongside Henry O'Neill, Wetherell and Anthony Aguilar.
Panthers squeak past Ipswich
The Pentucket girls outdoor track team needed every point it could get to take down Ipswich, 74-70, during Wednesday's season opener.
Daily News Indoor Track MVP Sage Smith led the way with two State-qualifying finishes, taking first in both the long jump (17-0) and the 200 meter (26.49). The Panthers also got a State-qualifying leap in the high jump from Wynter Smith (5-4), and additional individual event wins from Riley Bucco in the shot put (31-4.50), Emily Bethmann in the long jump (33-3), Libby Murphy in the Mile (6:02.47) and Reese Gallant in the 100 meter (13.34).
