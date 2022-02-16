Lien drops 40, Lucido breaks record
Harrison Lien tried his best to will Georgetown to victory Tuesday night. With starting forward Grant Lyon (14.4 ppg) out with a wrist injury, the 6-foot-3 senior hit six 3s and finished with a career-high 40 points in what ended up being a thrilling 81-77 overtime loss to Swampscott. The Royals (13-6) led 67-64 near the end of regulation before Swampscott hit a game-tying 3 at the buzzer to send it to OT.
Besides his 40-point outburst, Lien also grabbed 11 rebounds in what was a valiant effort.
Georgetown also hit 17 3s as a team, with Jack Lucido (14 points) and Matt Torgerson (12 points) each draining four to go along with Lien’s six. Lucido has now hit an area-high 52 3s this season, and after Tuesday night he’s now the program’s all-time career leader in made 3s.
Sensational Scali
Tuesday night, James Scali added another feather to the cap of his breakout senior season. With Newburyport welcoming in a Merrimack Valley foe in North Andover, the 5-foot-10 guard poured in a career-high 34 points on five 3s to lead the Clippers to a 69-59 win. Coming into the game, his previous season-high this winter was 18 points.
Scali scored 10 of his points in the first quarter to help the Clippers (12-5) build a lead, then closed with 14 in the fourth when the Kinghts cut the deficit to single digits.
Ronan Brown added 14 points for the Clippers, and Adam Bovee chipped in 6.
McHale is money
The game plan turned into a simple one offensively for Triton Monday night: get the ball to Quintin McHale. The 6-foot-2 senior tri-captain couldn’t miss from anywhere on the court, and finished with a career-high 37 points on five 3s to lead the Vikings to a 82-66 win over Stoneham.
In fact, it was collectively a rather efficient night for Triton (8-10) on the offensive end. Besides McHale, Dylan Wilkinson added 15 points and both Griffin Dupuis and Ethan Tate chipped in 13.
Foley for 30
In what really was a week of career performances, Emma Foley made sure Monday night was one she won’t ever forget. The junior couldn’t be stopped in the paint and scored a career-high 31 points to lead Newburyport to a 58-35 win over visiting Haverhill.
The Clippers (15-2) led 35-15 at the half and also got 11 points from Deirdre McElhinney and 7 from Makenna Ward.
Keliher closing in on 1K
Cam Keliher led the way with 23 points to lift Amesbury to a 54-45 win over Masconomet Tuesday night. Running mate Matt Welch added 11 points, and Rocco Kokinacis hit a pair of 3s and had 7.
Keliher (21.1 ppg) now sits just 17 points shy of reaching 1,000 for his career, and can hit the milestone Thursday night when Amesbury (11-8) hosts KIPP Academy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.