Red-hot Redford
Gabby Redford came ready to play and couldn’t miss Tuesday night. The senior had 17 of her game-high 21 points in the first half and connected on five 3s to lead Amesbury to a 49-25 win over Triton. Fellow senior Avery Hallinan chipped in with 16 points in the win for the Indians (5-1), and now sits at 849 career points.
Royals beaten at buzzer
Junior Corey Walsh connected on a pretty floater with 20 seconds left to put Georgetown up by two, but Billerica came down and hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to pull off the dramatic 51-50 win on Monday. Grant Lyon had 13 points and 17 rebounds for the Royals (4-2), and Harrison Lien added 16 points and 8 boards.
Indians settle for silver
After a 15-1 drubbing of Timberlane in the first round of the Hillie Christmas Classic where Luke McFarland scored five goals, the Amesbury hockey team fell to host Haverhill, 5-2, in the tournament final last Thursday. Haverhill’s Darren Ackerman was named the tournament’s MVP.
Duquette delivers
Brooke Duquette scored twice, and Chase Nassar and Kat Yelsits also scored to lead the Haverhill-Pentucket-North Andover hockey team to a 4-0 win over Newburyport last Wednesday. The Clippers (3-2-1) have had their next two games against Peabody and Andover postponed due to covid protocols, but are looking to get back into game action next Wednesday at Masconomet.
More postponments
Pentucket had to postpone its boys basketball game against Manchester-Essex Tuesday night, as well as its boys hockey game against Rockport on Wednesday. Make-up dates have not yet been announced.
Triton also have to postpone its wrestling meet against Gloucester Wednesday night. However, its meet against Danvers that was postponed in early December will now be made up on Feb. 3.
Balanced Pentucket
Abby Dube led the way with 11 points, and Alyssa Thompson (10 pts), Lana Mickelson (10 pts) and Ava DiBurro (9 pts) all chipped in to lead a balanced Pentucket scoring effort in Tuesday’s 60-18 win over Manchester-Essex. The Green and White (4-2) made 10 combined 3s, are now off until Tuesday when they host Ipswich at 6:30 p.m.
