Strong start for Schulson
Three matches into the spring, and it already looks like returning Daily News Girls Tennis MVP Caroline Schulson is in midseason form. The junior hasn't even lost a set yet, winning all three of her matches at first singles 6-0, 6-0 to help Newburyport (3-0) start the year undefeated. In Wednesday's 4-1 win over Rockport, Schulson won at first singles, Kat O'Connor won at third singles and the Clippers got doubles wins from the teams of Delaney Woekel and Harper Bradshaw as well as Sydney Gediman and Shannon Brennan.
Surette for 6
The Georgetown girls lacrosse team picked up a nice 17-14 win over Malden Catholic on Wednesday, and Mary Surette was a big reason why. The junior scored six goals in the win, and already has 14 on the young season for the Royals (2-2). Lexi Shanahan, Sam McClure, Lyla Schneider and Molly Giguere all scored twice for the Royals. Alex Solopoulos was also brilliant in net with 20 saves.
Stick, Stallard power Clippers
The Newburyport baseball team got a comfortable 9-0 win over Whittier on Tuesday thanks to the hot bats of Connor Stick and Lucas Stallard and the strong arm of Jack Fehlner. Stick, only a sophomore, went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBI, while Stallard also went 3-for-4 and drove in a run to help the Clippers build a 6-0 lead after the second inning. And that was plenty of run support for Fehlner, who picked up his second win of the year after tossing 5.2 scoreless innings of two-hit baseball with seven strikeouts.
Jack Sullivan and Tyler Cowles also had a pair of hits each for the Clippers (2-2).
Penniman delivers
Freshman Emma Penniman got the spot-start for Triton softball on Wednesday and pitched five strong innings in a 12-0 win over Hamilton-Wenham. She also belted out three hits, as did Maddie Jacques, and Mallory Johnson had another strong day at the plate going 4-for-4.
Port girls lacrosse rolling
Despite hefty losses from a season ago, especially on the defensive end, the Newburyport girls lacrosse team is still churning ahead with convincing wins. After starting the spring with victories over strong CAL teams in Triton (20-2) and Pentucket (16-5), the Clippers took care of a Masconomet team up a division, 15-3, on Tuesday. Izzy Rosa had 4 goals and 4 assists, Anna Affolter had 4 goals and 2 assists and both Lilly Pons and Olivia McDonald scored twice for the Clippers (3-0).
