There were a lot of positives to build on for the Pentucket softball team after making it to the Division 3 state tournament last spring and winning a playoff game.
Well, on Monday, the Panthers showed off their offseason work.
Led by seniors Sydney Pichette and returning Daily News All-Star Nikki Mitchell, Pentucket raced past Notre Dame for a season-opening, 7-3 victory. It was a 2-2 game in the top of the fifth when Pichette (2-for-4, 3 RBI) and Mitchell (3-for-4, 2 RBI) powered a four-run inning to break the game open.
Sophomore pitcher Molly LeBel, last year's area strikeout leader (205 in 137.1 IP), appeared to be in good early form, punching out 11 Notre Dame batters to pick up the win.
Turpin brothers go off
After their collective seasons a year ago, it was well known that brothers Ben and Joe Turpin would be two of the top boys lacrosse scorers in the CAL this spring. That was certainly true on Monday, as both scored five goals -- and Ben added two assists -- to lead Pentucket to a season-opening 15-5 win over Swampscott.
The victory served as some small revenge for last spring, when Swampscott eliminated the Panthers in the Division 3 Round of 16.
Nolan Cole added 3 goals, Liam Sullivan had a goal and 3 assists and returning Daily News All-Star goalie Cam Smith stopped 12 of the 17 shots he saw.
Lee's HR powers Georgetown
After a run to the Division 5 semifinals last spring, the Georgetown baseball team opened its 2023 campaign on a high note on Monday.
Ethan Lee delivered the loudest hit of the day with a two-run home run, and Zach Gilmore and Jake Thompson combined for the three-hit shutout on the mound in a six-inning, 10-0 win over Ipswich. Gilmore struck out six over his five innings of work, and Thompson closed the door with a clean sixth.
Offensively, the Royals (1-0) belted out 11 hits, with Jason Gioia and Jake Gilbo each going 3-for-4 on the day.
Wish Grant(ed)
Maddie Grant was excellent in the circle for the Georgetown softball team during Monday's season opener.
The freshman pitcher, who is in her second year as the team's starter, allowed only two hits and struck out 14 to lead the Royals to a 9-1 win over Salem (M.A.). Offensively, Talya Mariani went 4-for-4 with 2 runs scored and 3 RBI, and Ava Fair went 2-for-3 with 3 runs scored.
Amesbury/Whittier lax opens with win
Trailing 8-4 at halfime in its season opener on Saturday, the day turned into a solid come-from-behind win for the Amesbury/Whittier girls lacrosse team. Lizzy Deacon led the way with 5 goals and 4 assists, including the game-winning goal, and sisters Samantha and Hannah Azzari combined to score the other seven goals to lift Amesbury to a 12-10 win over Mystic Valley.
Freshman Elliana Lindsey made her varsity debut in net in the second half and made 11 saves.
Cahill cans 4 goals
The Triton boys lacrosse team opened its season with a comfortable, 10-4, win over North Reading on Monday.
Leading the way offensively was St. Michael's commit Thomas Cahill, who scored 35 goals last spring and started his 2023 campaign with a 4-goal performance. Michael Taylor had 2 goals and 2 assists, Shawn Twomey had two helpers and JP Trojan scored and won 15-of-17 faceoffs.
The Vikings also got some great defense from Ryan Burzynski, Dylan van Galen, Bray Young, Mackie Walwork, Hugh Rice and Colin Fidler, and goalie Charlie Clare made 9 saves.
Connors scores 5, but Vikings fall
Two-time Daily News Girls Lacrosse All-Star Chloe Connors started her senior season on a high note, scoring five goals in Monday's 14-12 loss to North Reading. Kayla Harrington was right behind with three goals for the Vikings, and Brooke Nangle added a pair.
