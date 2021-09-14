The start of the local high school sports season has already brought with it some exciting finishes and early storylines.
Here’s a quick recap of what you may have missed over the past week.
CLIPPER COMEBACKFacing a strong Pentucket squad on Sunday, the Newburyport boys soccer team found itself trailing by a goal with less than 10 minutes left. But the Clippers didn’t quit.
Henry Acton scored just under the 10-minute mark to tie it up, then with less than two minutes left, Caelan Twitchell took a ball from Jack Fehlner and rocketed one home to give the Clippers (3-0) an exciting 2-1 win.
Both Newburyport goals game on assists from Fehlner.
“It wasn’t the ALS Cup, but it felt like it,” said Newburyport coach Shawn Bleau.
TRITON AND NEWBURYPORT GO GAME 5
The Newburyport girls volleyball team had to work hard to earn its first win of the season, and it happened to come against a heated rival.
Triton won the first two sets during Monday’s match (27-25, 25-21), but the Clippers stormed back to win the next three sets — including a 15-11 win in Game 5 — to take the match 3-2.
Sophia Messina controlled the net for Newburyport with 7 blocks, and teammate Ava Hartley was on target with her serves and had 9 aces.
Mia Berardino had an all-around solid game for Triton with 9 kills, 6 aces and 8 digs.
ROYALS OUT FASTThe Georgetown girls soccer team is out to a fast 2-0-1 start to the season thanks to a couple of high-end scorers.
Both Kayla Gibbs and Lauren Bartlett each have four goals in just three games for the Royals, who took down Rockport 4-1 on Monday. Gibbs scored twice in the win, while Bartlett scored once and had two assists.
CLIPPERS UNDEFEATED ON THE LINKS
It was a battle of undefeated heavyweights Monday afternoon, but the Newburyport golf team kept its record spotless with a 152-112 win over previously-unbeaten Lynnfield.
Brody Brown was Monday’s star with 32 points, while Cam Collette came in with 28, Will Palermino had 27 and Joe O’Connell added 26.
In their five wins to open the season, the Clippers have eclipsed 140 points all but one time.
NEW SEASON, NEW INDIANSWhat a difference a year has made for the Amesbury field hockey team.
After winning just once last fall, the Indians are off to a 1-0-1 start after a solid tie against a strong Georgetown team and a 3-0 win over Rockport last Wednesday.
Nuala Arsenault has pitched both shutouts in the cage, stopping all 15 shots she’s face between the two games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.