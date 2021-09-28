Clippers win down a man
It’s tough enough to beat a solid program like the North Reading boys soccer team at even strength, let alone down a player. But that’s exactly the situation Newburyport found itself in Monday afternoon.
Playing 10-on-11 the entire second half, the Clippers were able to draw a corner that senior Brady O’Donnell took. The quad-captain sent the ball in, Will Acquaviva controlled it and sent a pass to Henry Acton, who rocketed a shot past the goalie to give his team a 1-0 lead.
From there, the Clippers (8-0) relied on goalie Owen Tahnk to earn the impressive 1-0 shutout. Tahnk stopped five shots total, but that included two massive saves on both a penalty kick and a breakaway in the second half.
“Honestly, when was the last time a team won a game with a man down with two top teams?” said coach Shawn Blue. “It’s only happened once in all my playing days and coaching.”å
Davies delivers
The Hamilton-Wenham boys soccer team put on an “offensive onslaught” in the second half against Georgetown last Wednesday, according to Royals coach Chris DiFranco. But goalie Kyle Davies was up to the task, stopping 15 shots to lift the Royals to a 1-0 win.
Graham Billington scored on a penalty kick in the first half that was drawn by Dylan Slimak.
Gallant powers Pentucket
The Pentucket field hockey team earned an impressive 4-3 win over a Division 1 program in Central Catholic on Friday. Reese Gallant starred in the win, scoring three goals.
Hailey Dwight added a pair of assists for Pentucket (5-1-1).
Vikings get first win
The Triton boys soccer team got its first win of the season on Monday, beating Whittier, 3-1. Joe Abt, Grant Schroeder and Ben Norton were the goal scorers for the Vikings.
Clippers qualify
Behind a team-high 30 points from Joe O’Connell and Brody Brown, the Newburyport golf team beat Pentucket, 154-80, on Monday to qualify for the state tournament. Pentucket was led by 29 points from Ava Spencer.
LaRosa runs 7th-fastest time
Last Wednesday, both the Newburyport boys and girls track teams took down rival Triton at Maudslay Park. On the girls side, the Clippers got a great performance from Hailey LaRosa, who finished first in 19:01.
How good was that, you ask?
LaRosa’s time was the 7th-fastest by a Newburyport runner at Maudslay over the past 35 years.
