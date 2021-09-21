Triton Senior Night
The Triton girls soccer team celebrated its 10 seniors during Monday’s Senior Night against Rockport. Morgan Hall scored a late goal for the Vikings, who unfortunately fell, 3-2.
Better late than never
The Newburyport girls soccer team ended up getting a 2-0 win over Manchester Essex on Monday, with both goals coming in the final two minutes of the game.
Deirdre McElhinney scored on a penalty kick, then Alexis Greenblott added an unassisted tally moments late for the Clippers (4-1-1).
Between the girls team and the undefeated (5-0) boys team, its shaping up to be a great fall season for Newburyport soccer.
20 saves!
The Georgetown girls soccer team remained undefeated with a thrilling 1-0 win over Pentucket on Monday on the back of goalie Mary Surrette, who made an incredible 20 saves.
Casey Mahoney scored a second-half goal for the Royals (4-0-1) to pick up the victory.
Undefeated Vikings
The Triton field hockey team has been a particularly interesting story to watch early in the fall season. After beating rival Newburyport in their season opener, the Vikings have rattled off four more wins in a row to improve to 5-0.
Tuesday’s latest win was a 3-0 shutout of Rockport that saw Riley Bell, Mikala Erickson and Channing Marengi all score for the Vikings.
Clutch Sachems
Hailey Dwight ended up scoring the game-winning goal in the second half to lift Pentucket field hockey to a 2-1 win over Manchester Essex last Thursday. Maddie Kutcher and Meg Freiermuth each got post-game props from coach Ruth Beaton, who called the win, “A true team effort.”
Anticipated Rematch
The Triton golf team took down Essex Tech, 151-121, last Friday to improve to 5-0 ahead of Wednesday’s highly-anticipated rematch with North Reading. Rick Gardella (30 points) and Connor Houlihan (27 points) were the stars on Friday for the Vikings, who are certainly looking like the class of the Cape Ann League.
Triton already beat North Reading earlier in the season, and the Hornets are the only team this fall to have beaten Newburyport.
Triton and Newburyport don’t play until Oct. 5.
