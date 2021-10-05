Bay State Brilliance
The Newburyport cross country teams had a pretty solid weekend at the Bay State Invitational down in Wrentham on Saturday, with the girls team coming in third and the boys team coming in sixth. Hailey LaRosa led the way on the girl's side, finishing the 5K course an impressive sixth overall in 19:29
For the boys, Bradford Duschene took 15th overall in 16:44.
Fabulous Fitzgerald
Amesbury's Zena Fitzgerald game up huge on Monday to lead her team to a much-needed 1-0 win over Ipswich. She came up with a massive 15-save effort in net to record her second shutout of the season, and the Indians (4-5) got a goal from McKenna Hallinan to secure the win.
Best start in school history
We all already knew that this fall's Newburyport boys soccer team was a special one, but now we can officially say it's an historic one as well. On Monday, the Clippers took down Lynnfield, 1-0, to improve to a perfect 10-0 on the season to officially make it the greatest start in program history.
Newburyport had never started a year 10-0 prior to this fall.
Adam Bovee scored the first-half goal on an assist from Brady O'Donnell, but it was center back Graham Smith who got the play started. It was also the Clippers' seventh shutout of the season.
Royals racing strong
The Georgetown cross country teams may be small, but that doesn't mean the Royals don't run hard. In their last meet on Wednesday against Ipswich, the top three boys runners -- Colton Hayhurst (10th, 21:37), Ethan Deane (11th, 22:00) and James Ostowski (20th, 24:15) -- all put up career-best times.
And while the girls team is technically too small to even score in a meet this fall, Abigail Porto (25:47) and Collette Olson (28:03) finished second and third overall respectively.
Improving Indians
No matter what happens the rest of the season, the Amesbury field hockey team will be happy for what they were able to do against rival Newburyport. The Indians got a goal from Meagan McAndrews to counteract a tally from Newburyport's Lilly Ragusa, as the programs settled for a 1-1 tie on Thursday.
It's the first time Amesbury has avoided a loss to the Clippers since at least the 2017 season.
