The future continues to look bright on the local indoor track scene.
At the MSTCA Freshman-Sophomore Small School Meet at the Reggie Lewis Center over the weekend, a handful of local athletes found themselves placing in a variety of events.
For the Pentucket girls, Delaney Meagher placed second overall after tying her personal best in the high jump with a leap of 5-2. Wynter Smith added a third in the 55-hurdles (9.59) and a seventh in the high jump (4-10), and elsewhere Cece Cammett set a new personal best in the 300 (47.99) and Morgan Gallant did the same in the 55-meter (8.32). Cammett, Meagher, Smith and Kayla Murphy then teamed up to take 10th in the 4x200 relay in 1:58.81.
On the boys side for the Panthers, Jackson Beauparlent finished the mile in 4:42.44 to take second overall. The Triton boys also had some highlights with William Hight finishing sixth in the long jump (18-1.50), and the 4x200 team of Hight, Michael Coco, Brian Clark and Nicolas Bonasera placing fourth in 1:39.07. Amesbury also looks to have a young speedster in Max White, who broke his personal record in the 55-hurdles to place sixth in 8.99.
Triton co-op swim splits with Austin Prep
Both Triton swim teams had solid days against one of the best programs in the state.
Facing Austin Prep on Sunday evening, the Viking girls fell, 85-66, while the boys pulled out a dramatic 88-79 victory. The boys trailed by eight points late in the meet, but got a first from Henry Brien in the 100 backstroke and a first from Sam Whitaker in the 100 breaststroke to take a three-point lead heading into the final relay event of the meet.
Josh Adler was a double-winner in the 200 and 500 freestyle, and Jacob Hoffman took care of the 50 free.
On the girls side, eighth-grader Jenna Whitaker dropped an impressive nine seconds off her personal-best time in the 500 free. She finished in 5:35.80, which was also good enough for her to earn her first ever State Cut. Elsewhere, senior captain Peyton Gibbs of Triton won the 50 free.
Lyon, Georgetown stay hot
The Georgetown boys basketball team continues to play well.
Monday evening, the Royals got a team-high 17 points from senior captain Grant Lyon, and held on for the 50-45 win in a non-league game against Wilmington. Fellow senior captain Kyle Davies was clutch with a pair of 3s and all eight of his points in the third quarter, and sophomore Jack Duggan came away with a steal and made both free throws after he was fouled to essentially seal the game away with 22 seconds left.
The Royals (6-1) had an impressive eight blocks in the game, and Marcos Yones was also credited by his coaches for his “inspired defense.”
Royals strong in defeat
The Triton girls basketball team played a great game, but came up just short in a 60-57 setback to Manchester-Essex Monday night. Olivia Kiricoples led the way with 15 points with Kendall Liebert right behind with 14, and Lia Hatheway drained two 3s and finished with 9 points.
