Strong on the slopes
A handful of local skiers are having some standout seasons in the North Shore Ski League. In Tuesday’s boys meet, Pentucket’s Adam Payne, our reigning Daily News Ski MVP, finished second overall in 24.09, trailing only Tim Haarmaan of St. John’s Prep (23.21). Payne was followed by Haverhill/Pentucket teammates Henry Hartford in sixth (25.57) and Paul Parachojuk in 15th (28.14), while Newburyport’s Graham Smith (39th, 32.40) and Nolan Smith (41st, 32.90) were the first Clippers down the hill.
The latest girls race was on Sunday, and Newburyport’s Grace Chandler took second overall in 27.77, just barely behind Masconomet’s Charlotte Hill (27.70). Haverhill/Pentucket’s Ashley Gagnon (9th, 30.86) and Emily Miller (11th, 31.17), as well as Newburyport’s Lily Chorebanian (15th, 32.16), also had strong races.
Mickelson grabs 20
It was a tough 60-50 overtime loss for Pentuket to a strong Cathedral (Boston) team on Sunday, but senior Lana Mickelson put in an excellent effort. She scored a team-high 14 points while also grabbing 20 rebounds, as the Green and White nearly knocked off Cathedral, the two-time defending Division 4 state champions, in regulation.
Alyssa Thompson had 13 points on three 3s for Pentucket (7-3), Gabby Bellacqua added 10 points and Abby Dube chipped in 9.
McHugh for two
Newburyport got two goals and an assist from Zach McHugh, and Jamie Brooks made 25 huge saves in net to earn a hard-fought 4-3 win over St. Mary’s on Saturday. Kane Brennan and Jon Groth each had a goal and two assists for the surging Clippers (5-5-1), who have won four of their last five games.
Wilkinson, Vikings dig deep
Things looked bleak at halftime for the Triton boys basketball team on Sunday, trailing 41-33. But the Vikings dug deep on defense, and held Ipswich to just 14 points the entire second half to earn the comeback 58-55 win. Dylan Wilkinson had a team-high 18 points and Quintin McHale added 17 points in the win for the Vikings (5-6).
Gibbs, Wilson power Clippers
Everything was clicking for the Newburyport girls hockey offense in Saturday’s 6-3 win over Medford. Kayla Gibbs and Teagan Wilson each scored twice for the Clippers (5-3-1), and goalie Teagan Wilson was strong in net.
