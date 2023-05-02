The Masconomet baseball team drove into Eiras Park on Monday undefeated and as a top-5 ranked team in the MIAA Division 2 power rankings.
But that didn’t bother Triton.
Senior Tyler Egan tossed six scoreless innings, and Nick Bonasera came up clutch for the save when the situation got dicey in the seventh to lead the Vikings to a 3-2 win — in the process handing the Chieftains their first loss. Catcher Andrew Johnson had a big day going 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Griffin Dupuis drew a pair of walks and had an RBI-single in his other at-bat.
Triton (7-3) scored twice in the bottom of the first inning to take an early lead, then added what ended up being a much-needed insurance run in the third. It was also the second standout victory in a row after the Vikings erased a 5-0 deficit to beat archrival Newburyport, 7-5, on Saturday.
McHugh, Newburyport win 4th straight
Zach McHugh led the way with four goals and an assist, as the Newburyport boys lacrosse team kept the good times rolling with a 19-4 win over Amesbury on Monday.
The victory was the fourth in a row for the Clippers (8-3), who have also won six of their last seven dating back to a commanding triumph over Hamilton-Wenham a couple of weeks ago. Oliver Pons, Owen Kreuz, Colin Fuller, Davis Pons and Carter Scott each scored twice, and Duncan Coir had a goal and an assist.
For Amesbury (5-5), Max White scored three goals and Brady Cooper had the other.
Bromby pours in 6
With the plethora of goal scorers the Newburyport girls lacrosse team has at its disposal, on Monday it was Reese Bromby who had the magic touch. The high-scoring sophomore found the back of net six times, and also added an assist in a 19-7 win over Georgetown.
Lily Pons added three goals for the undefeated Clippers (9-0), who are still currently ranked No. 1 in the latest MIAA Division 3 poll, and Anna Affolter, Avery Tahnk and Izzy Rosa each scored twice. Affolter also chipped in four assists while Rosa had two, and goalie Kate Keller continued her fine season with six more saves.
For the Royals (5-4), Molly Giguere had a hat-trick, Mary Surette scored twice and Melania Molis and Lyla Schneider had the other goals.
LaVallee smacks HR to lift Clippers
The bats stayed loud for the Newburyport softball team during Monday’s 14-2 win over Masconomet.
Leading the charge was sophomore Sophie LaVallee, who went 2-for-4 while blasting her first home run of the season. Emily Meleedy and Grace Habib each had four RBI for the Clippers (6-4), and Emma Keefe (2-for-3, 4 runs scored), and Nieve Morrissey (2-for-4, 3 runs scored) also had big days.
That’s now two straight wins for Newburyport where its scored a combined 26 runs.
