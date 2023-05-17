It appears as though the Triton boys lacrosse team has forgotten how to lose.
After a rough first nine games of the season, the Vikings have turned it around in a massive way over the past two weeks. With an 11-7 win over Lynnfield on Monday, the Vikings (7-7) have now won five in a row and are back at .500 on the spring. More than that, they’ve also moved up to No. 15 in the latest MIAA Division 3 power rankings, and are currently in line to host a first-round playoff game.
Shawn Twomey led the way with four goals and an assist on Monday, and JP Trojan scored three times, assisted on another and won 16 of 20 faceoffs. Thomas Cahill scored twice, Michael Taylor and Seamus Cahill each had two assists and Charlie Clare made 12 saves.
The winning streak will face a major test on Saturday when the Vikings host CAL Kinney-leading Pentucket (12-2) at 10 a.m.
Clippers swing past Masconomet
Senior quad-captain Nieve Morrissey had another big day on Monday for the Newburyport softball team, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and run scored to power the team to a solid 5-2 non-league win over Masconomet.
With the victory, the Clippers (10-5) are now up to No. 13 in the latest MIAA Division 3 power rankings.
Sophomore Sophie LaVallee had a 2-for-3 day for the Clippers, who built a 5-0 lead in the top of the sixth before the Chieftians responded with a pair of runs, and Emma Keefe had a two-run single. In the cirlce, Emily Meleedy went the distance with six clean innings and nine strikeouts.
Grant fans 11 to lead Royals
Freshman pitcher Maddie Grant was locked in for Georgetown on Tuesday, tossing a two-hit gem with 11 strikeouts — while retiring the final 13 batters of the game — to lead her team to a 4-0 shutout of Salem (M.A.). She also went 1-for-4 at the plate, as the Royals (8-7) are still hovering around the top-10 in Division 5 at No. 12 in the latest MIAA rankings.
Offensively, though, it was fellow freshman Gillien Figueroa going 2-for-4 with a two-run home run. Zoey Halmen had a hit and two RBI, and Elizabeth Barbarick continued her unbelievable spring at the plate with another 2-for-4 day.
Surette, Georgetown lax get close win
Every goal mattered for the Georgetown girls lacrosse team on Tuesday.
Senior captain Mary Surette had a team-high four of them, along with two assists, and the Royals held on to beat Hamilton-Wenham, 11-10. Molly Giguere had a hat-trick, Abby Stauss scored twice and Ella Thompson had a goal and an assist.
The Royals (7-9) also got a monster game in net from freshman Katie Davies, who stopped a crucial 14 shots.
