New record-holders!
What a year it’s been already for the Triton co-op swim team, and last Thursday both the girls and boys teams earned wins over Lynnfield to finish the regular season a perfect 5-0. and among the many highlights from the night, the Vikings walked away with two new school records.
To start, Henry Brien, a junior at Pentucket, broke his own 100 backstroke record after he won the event in 59.92 and notched his fifth States cut. Then in the boys 200 freestyle relay, Brien teamed up with Owen Brosch, Austin Hyer and Sam Whitaker to break the school record in 1:35.97. and they did that with each swimmer doing a personal best on their relay split.
Whitaker, Brien and Hyer were all double event winners for the meet, and on the girls side Abriana Cronstrom and Grace Chapman each won two events as well. Cronstrom won the 200 IM (2:25.88) and the 100 back (1:02.33), while Chapman won the 100 free (1:01.80) and 100 breastroke (1:19.80).
The CAL Open Dive meet is Sunday, while Sectionals are set to start next Saturday (2/12).
Dupuis for 3
Griffin Dupuis hit three 3s and poured in a season-high 21 points to lead Triton to a 64-52 win over Hamilton-Wenham Tuesday night. Dylan Wilkinson added 16 points for the Vikings (6-8), Quintin McHale added 11 and Ethan Tate chipped in 10.
Gagnon the Great
It was a night Max Gagnon won’t forget, as the senior scored a season-high 22 points and hit four 3s to lead Newburyport to a 74-62 win over Amesbury Tuesday night. Freshman Finn Brennan chipped in 16 points for the surging Clippers (10-4), who have won five straight, and James Scali had 11.
Amesbury (8-6) was led by 25 points from Cam Keliher and 16 from Matt Welch.
Wilson warriors
The Newburyport girls hockey team got 14 saves in net from Teagan Wilson and an overtime goal from eighth-grader Olivia Wilson to earn a thrilling 2-1 win over Gloucester last Friday. Freshman Emerson Marengi scored the Clippers’ other goal in regulation.
Dynamic Trio
Nick Daly led the way with 18 points and Che Condon added 17 to help lead Pentucket to a 72-42 win over Lynnfield last Friday. The Green and White also got a strong performance from Cole Vuylsteke, who chipped in 11 points with three 3s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.