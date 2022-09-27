The Triton golf team, especially the seniors, are on a mission this fall.
As freshmen in 2019, guys like Ricky Gardella, Connor Houlihan, Braeden McDonald and Griffin Houlihan helped the Vikings complete an undefeated season in the CAL. Now in 2022, the same group is still tearing up the varsity scene and are on a quest to start and end their careers with a perfect regular season.
On Sunday, Triton earned its second victory of the fall over archrival Newburyport, winning 166-153. McDonald led the way with 36 points, and the Houlihan brothers were right behind with 30 and 27 respectively (30 for Griffin, 27 for Connor).
The Vikings followed that up with a 170-54 win over Pentucket on Monday to move to a perfect 12-0.
Clippers win with :10 left!
The Newburyport field hockey team got a thrilling win Friday afternoon.
With 10 seconds left in a non-league game against Division 1 Central Catholic, the Clippers were able to clear a corner and send the ball down the field. Senior tri-captain Lilly Ragusa turned on the jets, won the race to the loose ball and found herself on a breakaway. One quick deke later, and Ragusa sent a shot that found the back of the cage at the buzzer to lift Newburyport to a 2-1 victory.
Morgan Valeri scored the other goal for the Clippers (5-1-1), and Jane Mettling made 10 saves.
DeGraves does it at buzzer!
The Newburyport girls soccer team also had a thrilling win over the weekend.
With three minutes left in the game on Saturday, sophomore Natalie DeGraves took a cross from freshman Aoife Tykulsky and buried her opportunity to lift the Clippers to a 1-0 win over Hamilton-Wenham. Gabby Loughran pitched the shutout in net with six saves, as the Clippers (7-1) look like serious contenders to repeat as CAL Kinney champions.
Clippers still undefeated
There are certainly some new faces this fall, but the Newburyport boys soccer team hasn’t skipped a beat from last year’s historically good season.
James Forrest-Hay scored the game-winning goal off a pass from Caelen Twichell on Saturday, leading the Clippers to a 1-0 win over Hamilton-Wenham. Owen Tahnk was the man in net earning the shutout, as the Clippers (7-0) remain undefeated on the year and have now outscored their opponents by a combined 22-1.
Leave it to Liebert
Kendall Liebert had the game-winning kill on Monday, punctuating Triton volleyball’s 3-0 sweep of North Reading (25-20, 25-16, 25-22). The junior led the way with 6 kills, and also had a team-high 3 blocks. Laura Zahornasky added 14 assists, Haleigh Harris had 4 aces and Madeline Doring had 5 digs for the Vikings (2-4).
