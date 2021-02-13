The Triton boys hockey team had no room for error, but on Friday the Vikings capped off their best week of the season to guarantee themselves at least a share of their first Cape Ann League title since 2012.
Triton beat North Reading 3-2 in Friday's regular season finale, getting a third period goal from James Tatro to ice the win. The Vikings also got goals from Ben Rennick and Cael Kohan, who helped keep the game tied at 1-1 after the first and 2-2 after the second before Tatro's winner.
Triton finished the season with four wins in five days, including wins on three straight nights to wrap up the year 8-1-1. Triton will now earn a first-round bye in the CAL Tournament, with the seedings expected to be announced later this weekend.
Newburyport can also earn a share of the CAL title with a win Saturday against North Reading.
Pentucket boys hoops falls to Amesbury, Triton earns last tourney bid
Needing a win to earn the final bid to the CAL Kinney tournament, the Pentucket boys basketball team couldn't overcome a second half surge by Amesbury, falling to the Indians 57-50 on Friday night.
As a result, Triton (3-7) will earn the final spot in the CAL Kinney Tournament and will face Newburyport in the semifinals on Wednesday.
Amesbury trailed 27-19 at halftime before going on a 23-9 run in the third quarter to take a six-point lead entering the fourth. Pentucket went on a 7-0 run with about four minutes to play to tie the score at 48-48, but Amesbury responded with a decisive 9-2 rally down the stretch to end Pentucket's season.
Cam Keliher and Matthew Welch led Amesbury with 15 points each, and Rocco Kokinacis and Kyle Donovan both had 10 points to lead a balanced scoring effort. Pentucket was led by Nick Daly (16 points) and Silas Bucco (11 points).
Pentucket ends its season at 2-7, while Amesbury is now 3-8 heading into the CAL Baker tournament.
Pentucket girls shut down Amesbury
In arguably the most impressive display of team defense this season, Pentucket girls basketball held Amesbury superstar Avery Hallinan scoreless to beat the Indians 42-23.
Senior Megan Reading led the way with her best performance of the season, recording a double double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Pentucket. Mackenzie Currie had nine points and Arielle Cleveland scored eight after missing the last week due to injury. Gabby Redford led Amesbury with six points.
Pentucket (9-1) will next play North Reading on Sunday before heading into the CAL Kinney tournament as the No. 2 seed. Amesbury (7-3) will be the top seed in the CAL Baker tournament.
