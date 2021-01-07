The Triton boys hockey team opened its season with a convincing win over North Reading on Wednesday night, beating the Hornets 3-0 at the Kasabuski Rink in Saugus.
Cael Kohan, James Tatro and Jack Forrest had the three Triton goals, with Brady Lindholm assisting on Forrest's goal. Triton is now 1-0 and will next host Lynnfield on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Graf Rink.
North Reading (0-1) will host Newburyport on Saturday at 7:20 p.m. Newburyport had originally been scheduled to play Lynnfield on Wednesday but that game was reportedly postponed.
***
Triton 3, North Reading 0
Goals: Cael Kohan, James Tatro, Jack Forrest
Assists: Brady Lindholm
