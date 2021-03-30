The Triton and Pentucket track teams opened their Fall 2 season on Tuesday, with the Triton boys and Pentucket girls winning a pair of highly competitive meets. On the boys side, Triton won 46-40 in a tight meet that wasn't decided until the relays. The Viking 4x400 team of Reilly Gagnon, Griffin White, Parker Burns and Graham Stedfast clinched the win, with White (mile), Stedfast (600), Bryan Nichols (1,000) and Matt Olson (high jump) all placing first as well. Pentucket was led by Kaiden Currie, who took first in the 55 hurdles and shot put, and Yanni Kakouris (55-meters), Will Roberts (300) and Colin Costa (2-mile) were all winners as well.
On the girls side, Pentucket won 57-29 thanks to a big day by Kinneal Dickens, who won both the 55 hurdles and shot put, and thanks to first-place finishes by Reese Gallant (55-meters), Syeira Campbell (300), Emily Rubio (high jump) and the 4x400 relay team of Gallant, Sabrina Campbell, Rubio and Syeira Campbell. Triton's winners included Ava Burl (mile), Kyla Prussman (600), Robin Sanger (1,000) and Grace Sousa (2-mile).
***
Boys Track
Triton 46, Pentucket 40
Area winners:
55-meters: Yanni Kakouris (P) 6.7; 55 hurdles: Kaiden Currie (P) 8.3; 300: Will Roberts (P) 38.75; 600: Graham Stedfast (T) 1:26.3; 1,000: Bryan Nichols (T) 2:53.3; Mile: Griffin White (T) 4:58.6; 2-mile: Colin Costa (P) 10:46.9; High jump: Matt Olson (T) 5-10; Shot put: Currie (P) 34-8 1/2; 4x400: Triton (Reilly Gagnon, White, Parker Burns, Stedfast) 3:37
Records: Triton 1-0, Pentucket 0-1
Girls Track
Pentucket 57, Triton 29
Area winners:
55-meters: Reese Gallant (P) 7.2; 55 hurdles: Kinneal Dickens (P) 9.1; 300: Syeira Campbell (P) 41.9; 600: Kyla Prussman (T) 1:47.1; 1,000: Robin Sanger (T) 3:23.6; Mile: Ava Burl (T) 5:58.5; 2-mile: Grace Sousa (T) 12:52.3; High jump: Emily Rubio (P) 5-0; Shot put: Dickens (P) 25-3; 4x400: Pentucket (Gallant, Sabrina Campbell, E. Rubio, Syeira Campbell) 4:29.5
Records: Pentucket 1-0, Triton 0-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.