The Triton wrestling team needed every point it got Wednesday night.
In what coach Shawn McElligott described as “the most exciting match of the year,” the Vikings won a thriller over Excel Academy, 36-34. It all came down to the final bout between Excel’s Billy Sullivan and Triton’s Ashton Wonson — who bumped up from 220 to heavyweight — and it was Wonson coming away with a 4-1 decision.
However, the star of the day for Triton (14-2) was first-year wrestler Nic Serino, who stepped in at 220 and earned a second-period pin in 3:27. The Vikings also got pins from Boston Record at 126, Nolan Merrill at 182 and Douglas Aylward at 195, and Lucas Bistany picked up a 7-4 decision at 145.
Each team won seven matches, so the way those points were earned was crucial. The Vikings didn’t get wins from Sam Imlach, Ashton Mace and Anthony Navoaroli, but those three did an excellent job fighting hard to stay off their backs and not getting pinned — thus not giving Excel a full six points.
Thompson on fire!
The Pentucket girls basketball team has won six of its last seven games, and Alyssa Thompson has been a big reason why.
The senior captain is averaging 15.0 points and nearly two 3s per game over that stretch, and on Tuesday dropped a team-high 15 to lead the Panthers to a 53-30 win over Hamilton-Wenham. She was followed closely by Abby Dube and Gabby Bellacqua, who each added 13 points.
Newburyport girls ski splits
It’s been a nice start to the season for the Newburyport girls ski team.
At Wednesday’s meet, the Clippers saw five racers place inside the top-20 to help the team split the day. The Clippers beat North Andover, 82-53, but fell to Masconomet, 89-46.
Elizabeth Downs was the first down the hill for Newburyport in a tie for sixth (22.44). She was followed by Grace Chandler in eighth (22.59), Lily Chorebanian in 13th (22.72), Elsie DeGrano in 17th (22.99) and Phoebe Whitcomb in 19th (23.42).
The Haverhill/Pentucket co-op team was also in action, but lost its lone matchup to North Andover, 75-60. Emily Miller was the team’s first placer in 12th (22.70), followed by Ashley Gagnon in 14th (22.92) and Dani Costello in 27th (23.73).
Clippers ‘Pink the Rink’
Wednesday night, the Newburyport girls hockey team put on another terrific fundraiser in the program’s annual “Pink the Rink” game to support breast cancer.
Sage Joyce and Lainey Pare set up Maddie Noury’s lone goal in the first period, and the Clippers got another strong showing in net from Teagan Wilson to earn a 1-1 tie against Beverly. The Clippers (5-6-1) will be on the road on Saturday when they travel to play Winthrop at 1:30 p.m.
Georgetown back on track
The Georgetown boys basketball team shook off a tough loss to rival Manchester-Essex last week, turning around to beat Lynnfield on Tuesday, 62-49. Grant Lyon led the Royals (10-3) with 18 points, Marcos Yones added 13 and Jackson Lasquade chipped in 12.
Vikings skate by Amesbury
The Triton hockey team took it to Amesbury on Wednesday to the tune of a 7-2 victory.
Michael Taylor scored twice for the Vikings (8-4-2), who also got goals from Quinn Fidler, Connor Rumph, Jack Lindholm, Alex Monteiro and Ayden Deeb. Wes Rollins got the victory in net for the Vikings, who only led 3-2 after the second period before pouring in four goals in the third.
Tate drops 30
It wasn’t Ethan Tate’s first 30-point game this winter, and at the rate he’s scoring it probably won’t be his last.
On Tuesday, the senior dropped 30 on the button to lead Triton to a 74-63 win over Ipswich. Griffin Dupuis added 21 points on a pair of 3s for the Vikings (7-7), who actually picked up their first two-game winning streak of the season in the process.
The team will try to make it three in a row when it hosts Newburyport on Friday. The Clippers have won 15 straight games over their rival Vikings dating back over the last eight years.
Panthers get defensive
The Pentucket boys basketball team has been locked in on the defensive side of the court as of late.
After stifling Amesbury last week, the Panthers kept that same defensive energy and effort in a 46-30 win over Hamilton-Wenham on Tuesday. Cole Vuylsteke hit three 3s and finished with 13 points, Matthew Pipen added 8 and Nicholas Yassmine chipped in 7.
