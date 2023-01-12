One of the hottest teams in the area right now has to be Triton wrestling.
The Vikings have been dominating the competition this winter, and on Wednesday improved to 9-1 on the year after a 49-30 win over Marblehead/Swampscott. The team’s lone loss in the league came in a close one against Beverly (45-33), but since they’ve reeled off victories over Lynn Tech, Gloucester, Lynnfield, Salem (M.A.) and now Marblehead.
In a nice gesture, Marblehead/Swampscott coach Mike Stamison and his team wore orange to the meet in honor of Hailey Stone — the Triton senior who tragically past from leukemia last month.
During the meet, the Vikings got some big wins from sophomores Boston Record and Amir Alami. Record pinned a veteran opponent in 3:41, while Alami was losing 6-4 heading into the third period before tying up the match and getting a takedown in overtime to earn a 13-8 decision.
Others earning pins for the Vikings were Alex Sabino at 120 (1:39), Lucas Bistany at 145 (2:24), Nolan Merrill at 170 (:51), Douglas Aylward at 182 (1:14) and Ashton Wonson at 220 (1:20).
Spinney hits seven 3s!
Connor Spinney continues to be an absolute sniper.
The Newburyport junior couldn’t miss Tuesday night, drilling seven 3s and finishing with 24 points to lead the Clippers to a 65-50 win over Hamilton-Wenham. Adam Bovee hit three 3s and had 15 points, Carson Gretz added 9 and Finn Brennan chipped in 7.
Spinney is now averaging 17.0 ppg and leads the entire area with 28 3s. He’s been a huge reason why the Clippers (5-3) are on a four-game winning streak.
Ziolkowski shooting Royals to the top
The Georgetown girls basketball team is currently in first in the CAL Baker standings leading into Friday’s important matchup against Manchester-Essex, and Carena Ziolkowski is a huge reason why. The senior has been on fire all season, and on Tuesday drained five 3s and finished with 19 points in a 55-41 win over Bevely.
Ziolkowski is averaging 15.5 ppg, and is leading the area by far in 3-point shooting with 27 in just eight games.
Tyrah Marcelin added 11 points in Tuesday’s win for the Royals (6-2), and Meghan Loewen made seven free throws and had 9 points.
Dupuis leads Triton over Amesbury
Griffin Dupuis led the way with 20 points, as Triton boys basketball earned a nice 47-43 victory over Amesbury Tuesday night. Ethan Tate chipped in 10 points for the Vikings, and John Prendergast added 7.
The Red Hawks were led by a pair of freshmen in Parker Delong (15 points) and Justin Dube (9 points).
