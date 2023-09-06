It was a stern opening-day test for both squads.
Long two of the best programs in the entire CAL, the Newburyport and Pentucket girls soccer teams got “feed to the wolves” with a season-opening matchup against each other on Tuesday afternoon. Of course, this all happening before the two ALS Cup rivals meet again later this year.
All told, a good “lets see where we are early in the season” sort of game.
But for this opening clash of titans, it was a draw.
Sophomore Sevilla Coffin scored early in the second half to put Newburyport ahead, but Sydney Trout beat the buzzer for Pentucket in the 89th minute to end the game in a 1-1 tie. A junior three-sport superstar, Trout is in for a massive year between soccer, winter track and lacrosse.
Newcomer sophomore keeper Chloe Raby made 5 saves in her debut for the Clippers, while senior captain Ava DiBurro played well in net for the Panthers.
ROYALS OPEN WITH A BANG
The Georgetown girls soccer team looks to be in midseason form after making a run to the Division 5 Quarterfinals last fall.
In Tuesday’s season opener, the Royals had five different goal-scorers in a comfortable 5-1 win over Rockport. Jenna Johnson, Lexie Sheahan, Kayla Gibbs, Olivia Willis and Lyla Schneider all scored, and Sheahan and Johnson both added assists. Although, in that department it was senior Olivia Hiltz and junior Avery Upite leading the way with three assists each.
And in net, sophomore newcomer Cora Robinson had a solid debut with six saves.
CLIPPERS SWEEP PANTHERS IN OPENER
After undoubtedly the greatest season in program history last fall, the Newburyport volleyball team started off its 2023 campaign in a similar fashion.
The Clippers trailed Pentucket early in the first set, but rallied to win it before sweeping the match, 3-0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-15). Audrey Loughran led the way with 7 kills and 5 blocks, and Marla Olsen was on fire with her serves in landing an impressive 12 aces.
NEWBURYPORT GOLF MOVES TO 3-0
The strong opening start to the 2023 season continued for the Newburyport golf team on Tuesday. Davis Pons led the way with 30 stableford points, and both Mason Childs (25) and Colby Arel (24) had good days to lead the Clippers to a 148-103 victory over Ipswich.
With the win, the Clippers (3-0) remain undefeated heading into Thursday’s home match against Manchester-Essex.
