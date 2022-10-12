The high-flying Newburyport boys soccer team had little issue staying undefeated Tuesday afternoon.
Thanks to a three-goal performance from Caelan Twichell, the Clippers comfortably rolled to 5-0 home win over Rockport. The hat trick moved the senior up to 15 goals on the year, and the Clippers (13-0) also got tallies from Henry Acton and Kellan McDermott in the win.
It was also a nice tune up for Newburyport heading into Friday night’s ALS Cup game against rival Pentucket. Last year’s game ended in a 0-0 draw that was eventually won by Pentucket in penalty kicks, but earlier in the season the Clippers beat the Panthers, 4-0.
Amazing tie!
A strange headline for sure, but a worthy one.
Last Friday, the Georgetown field hockey team got a first-half goal from Caitlyn Collins to earn a 1-1 tie against Newburyport. The Royals nearly won the game outright, but the Clippers were able to find the equalizer with just under three minutes left.
But just how big was that tie, you ask?
Well, it broke Georgetown’s six-game losing streak to the Clippers that had spanned back seven years. The last time the Royals had a positive outcome against the Clippers was a 2-1 win back in 2015.
Clippers keep it close
The final outcome wasn’t what the Newburyport volleyball team wanted, but there were still plenty of positives to take away.
Defending Division 4 state champion Ipswich is still the Class of the CAL, and that was punctuated on Tuesday with the Tigers’ second sweep of the Clippers this fall (25-22, 28-26, 25-23). But, as you can see from the scores, every set was ultra competitive.
Ipswich (10-1) — the No. 1 ranked team in Division 4 in the latest MIAA power rankings — got the win, but Newburyport (12-2) had it on the ropes in each set. Lily LeDuc led the Clippers — the No. 2 ranked team in Division 3 — with 8 kills, and senior captain Sophia Messina added 7 kills of her own.
Dwight scores twice
Haley Dwight was the offense for the Pentucket field hockey team in last Friday’s 2-0 win over Rockport. The senior scored both goals, one of which came on an assist from Cat Colvin, and goalie Zoey Wegrzyn made two saves in the cage.
The win was a continuation of the positive momentum from the night before, when the Panthers earned a fantastic 1-1 tie against a Division 1 opponent in Central Catholic. Dwight again was the goal scorer in that one, and Wegrzyn stood on her head to make a terrific 13 saves.
