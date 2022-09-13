Round 1 of the classic Newburyport vs. Pentucket boys soccer rivalry this fall took place Tuesday afternoon in West Newbury.
But despite dealing with some bus issues that delayed the start of the game, Newburyport still went into hostile territory and came away with a commanding 4-0 win thanks to two goals from Caelan Twitchell. Jamie Brooks and James Forrest-Hay were the other goal scorers for the Clippers (3-0), who led 3-0 at halftime, and Luke O’Brien, Kellan McDermott, Spencer Colwell, Finn Ingalls and Zach Rosa all played well defensively to earn the shutout.
The two teams will meet again in the ALS Cup on Friday, Oct. 14.
Brooke brings the Heat!
The Georgetown field hockey team earned a 3-0 win over Rockport on Monday thanks in large part to two goals from Brooke Shaughnessey. The Royals (2-1) also got a tally from Caroline Evans in the victory, and Courtney Hopkins had an assist.
Non-league win for Triton golf
The Triton golf team has been rolling through CAL opponents to start the season, and on Monday the Vikings stayed undefeated with a huge 144-130 non-league win over Wakefield. Ricky Gardella, Braeden McDonald and Quinn Fidler each led the Vikings (6-0) with 26 points.
Ring the Bell!
Senior forward Riley Bell scored a goal and assisted on teammate Ava Johnson’s tally in Triton field hockey’s 2-1 win over Lynnfield on Monday. With the victory, the Vikings (2-0-1) stay undefeated on the season after wins over Lynnfield and Newburyport and a tie against Pentucket.
Royals keep rolling
The Georgetown girls soccer team is on fire to start the fall! On Monday, Avery Upite, Olivia Hiltz and Alexis Sheahan each scored to lift the Royals to a 3-1 win over Mystic Valley. Mary Surette got the win in net again with seven saves, as the Royals (3-0) remain undefeated on the young season.
Clippers ready for showdown
The Newburyport volleyball team has been a pleasant surprise this fall. Against Hamilton-Wenham on Monday, Lily LeDuc had 15 kills, and senior captain Sophia Messina had 7 kills and 4 blocks in a 3-0 sweep (25-10, 27-25, 25-20). That’s now three wins in a row for the Clippers (3-0), who have still yet to lose a set.
Up next, Newburyport will host a fellow undefeated team in Ipswich on Wednesday (5:15 p.m.)
Royals get 1st win
Jackson Lasquade and Jason Gioia each scored twice on Monday to lead Georgetown boys soccer to its first win of the season, 4-2, over Mystic Valley. Gioia also assisted on one of Lasquade’s goals, and goalie Kyle Davies made six saves in net for the Royals (1-1-1).
