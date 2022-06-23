Watson, Fehlner make Senior All-Star game
For their terrific seasons on the diamond, both Newburyport’s Jack Fehlner and Triton’s Dylan Watson were selected as North All-Stars in the 44th annual Massachusetts Baseball Coaches Association Senior All-Star Game. The game, which took place Tuesday night, saw the North All-Stars beat the South All-Stars, 8-1.
Watson, a Colby Sawyer commit, tossed two innings and allowed one run in the victory.
Summer XC Series returning
The Maudslay Summer Cross Country Series will begin on Thursday, June 30 and continue every Thursday evening until Aug. 18 with the exception of Aug. 3. There will be two races of 1.5 miles and 3.0 miles on the Travis Landreth XC course beginning at 6:30 p.m., with a mutual start time for both races. There is no fee for the races with donations accepted to defray the cost of ribbons, tshirts, and park expenses. Every participant 14 and under will receive a ribbon.
Everyone running four races in the series will also receive a T-shirt.
For any questions, please email Don Hennigar at dshennigar@gmail.com.
Martin commits to J&W
Congrats are in order to Georgetown’s Cam Martin, who just recently committed to continue his hockey career at Johnson & Wales University. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound forward played his first two seasons for the Pentucket-Georgetown co-op team before transferring to Bishop Fenwick. This past winter, he was named a Salem News All-Star after leading the Crusaders in goals (9), assists (8) and points (17).
Martin finished his high school career with 53 goals, 63 assists and 116 points in 65 games played.
Agganis All-Star week
Agganis All-Star Week starts Sunday, June 26 with the Opening Ceremony and four of the nine All-Star Games that will take place over the course of four days.
The Opening Ceremony, which will be held at 9 a.m. at Manning Field in Lynn, will include the presentation of 2022 Agganis Foundation Scholarships, five major awards, and the introduction of this year’s Agganis All-Stars in the following sports: girls and boys lacrosse, softball, baseball, girls and boys basketball, girls and boys soccer and football.
The lacrosse doubleheader will be held June 26 at Manning Field, with softball and baseball played at the adjacent Fraser Field.
Action continues Monday, June 27 with the girls and boys basketball doubleheader at Lynn Classical High School. The girls and boys soccer games will be June 28 at Manning Field.
The 60th Agganis All-Star Football Game will close the week on Wednesday, June 29 at Manning Field.
The Agganis All-Star Games are played in memory of legendary Lynn athlete Harry Agganis, an All-American quarterback at Lynn Classical and Boston University. He was expected to be the first-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns, but he opted for a professional baseball career and was the starting first baseman for the Boston Red Sox when he died of a pulmonary embolism in 1955 at the age of 26.
The Agganis Foundation was formed shortly thereafter with a mission of awarding college scholarships in Agganis’ name. Since 1955, the Foundation has awarded more than $2.3 million in scholarships to 1,040 student-athletes.
