Dylan Watson was the hero for Triton baseball on Saturday afternoon, allowing just one run and two hits in a complete game effort while delivering the walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh in his team’s 2-1 win over Pentucket.
Pentucket led 1-0 for most of the game after Chase Dwight scored in the top of the second, and Triton didn’t tie it up until the bottom of the sixth when Joe Abt drove in Kyle Odoy on a run-scoring double. From there Watson got a quick inning in the top of the seventh and then scored Stone Butler with two on and no out in the bottom of the frame.
Triton and Pentucket are both now 1-1 on the season.
DeLong Ks 15
Amesbury softball’s Olivia DeLong started her junior season in style Friday, striking out 15 batters on the mound while going 3 for 5 at the plate in her team’s 12-0 win over Rockport. The Indians were in full control throughout, with Ella Bezanson also going 3 for 5 while Olivia Levasseur plated three RBI. Amesbury (1-0) will next face one of its biggest challenges of the season when the Indians go to North Reading on Wednesday for a 4 p.m. game.
Royals bounce back
After dropping their season opener to Amesbury, Georgetown baseball came back with a big 3-1 win over Ipswich. Ty Girouard and Nick Gaeta combined for a three-hitter, with Girouard earning the win with one run allowed over five innings and Gaeta earned the save with two scoreless frames. Jake Thompson led the offense with two doubles and a RBI, and Iain Kantorski and Girouard both had RBI to help lead the offense. Jack Lucido, Jake Gilstein and Thompson were all excellent defensively as Georgetown improved to 1-1 on the year.
