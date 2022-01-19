Welch, Keliher lift Amesbury
Cam Keliher drilled three 3s and had a team-high 24 points, and Matt Welch added 10 to lead Amesbury to a 59-53 win over Pentucket on Monday. The Green and White were led by senior Nick Daly, who dropped a game-high 27 points.
The win bumped Amesbury (7-2) to a half-game out of first place in the CAL Baker Division. A 6-foot-2 senior, Welch is averaging an even 16.0 points over his team’s last five games.
Clippers go 1-1
In a battle between two of the premier, history-rich boys hockey programs in the entire state, it was Canton that got the upper hand over Newburyport in a 3-1 game on Monday. Brendan Tourgee had a hat-trick for Canton, while senior co-captain Jon Groth scored the lone goal for the Clippers.
This result came after last Saturday’s contest that saw Newburyport take down a strong Division 1 team in Needham, 4-0. Groth had a goal and three assists in that one, Zach McHugh scored twice and Kane Brennan had a goal and an assist.
Triton co-op swim shines at MLK event
The Triton-Newburyport-Pentucket-Georgetown co-op swim team had a great meet against teams from Mystic Valley, Framingham and Wayland at Monday’s MLK Invitational. Sophomore Abriana Cronstrom of Newburyport set personal bests and swam State Cut times in both of her events, racing to first in the 100 freestyle (55.11) and 100 backstroke (1:00.18). She was also on the 200 medley relay team with Grace Chapman, Mae Krisler and Peyton Gibbs that swam a personal-best time of 2:02.08.
On the boys side, Pentucket freshman Sam Whitaker swam two State Cut times with his fourth-place finish in the 50 freestyle (23.67) and his opening split in the 400 freestyle relay (51.97). Both were also personal-best times.
Gabriel nets two
Senior Emma Gabriel scored twice, and tri-captain Gracie Kelleher also netted a goal to lead the Newburyport girls hockey team to a 3-1 win over Marblehead last Saturday. Eighth-grader Ella Puleo got the win in net after making 16 saves.
Pentucket edges Triton
Che Condon led the way with 23 points, and Nick Daly added 15 on five 3s to help Pentucket squeak by Triton last Friday, 60-59. The Green and White led by as much as 19 in the first half, but the Vikings made a huge push thanks to a great performance from Quintin McHale (26 points).
But, Condon and Cole Vuylsteke hit clutch free throws in the final minute to life Pentucket (3-7) to a much-needed win.
Kezer comes through
Senior Thatcher Kezer came up clutch last Thursday night, scoring the game-winning goal in overtime to lift Amesbury hockey to an epic 7-6 win over Methuen.
