Teagan Wilson is becoming well-known for her penchant to step up against the best competition in the state.
There was the Division 1 first round game against Acton-Boxboro last year, when she made a crazy 50 saves to keep the Newburyport co-op girls hockey team in it until the end. and after eventually getting past Wilson a couple of times and pulling out a hard-fought 3-0 win, that same Acton-Boxboro team then went on to make a run to the state semifinals.
Well, Wilson topped that performance Wednesday night.
Facing the No. 1-ranked team in the state in undefeated St. Mary’s, the senior stopped a ridiculous 65 shots in what ended up being a 4-1 loss for Newburyport. It’s been a run of dominance this winter for St. Mary’s (12-0), but Wilson put forth a game for the history books to keep it competitive.
Kayla Gibbs scored an unassisted goal for Newburyport (3-6).
Taylor lifts Triton over Pentucket
The Pentucket boys hockey team was just 10 minutes away from earning a massive win over Triton Wednesday evening.
But the Vikings weren’t going away that easy.
Tyler Egan scored off a feed from Callan Wardwell with just under 10 minutes left in the third, then freshman Michael Taylor sent home the game-winner with five minutes left to lead Triton to a comeback 3-2 win over the Panthers. Colin Fidler scored the other goal for the Vikings (6-3-2), who also got another strong game in net from Wes Rollins.
Pentucket (3-5-1) led 1-0 after the first period off a goal from Nicholas Kutcher, then took a 2-1 advantage into the final frame off a second-period goal from Jack Stewart. Jacob Riley had a pair of assists for the Panthers, and senior goalie Ben Guertin made 36 saves.
Captains lead Triton comeback
Heading into the final three matches during Wednesday’s meet, the Triton wrestling team trailed league foe Danvers, 30-27.
Luckily, those three matches involved the Vikings’ three captains.
Junior Douglas Aylward started the team’s comeback, earning a pin in 3:07 at 195. Then it was 220-pounder Ashton Wonson pinning his opponent in 29 seconds, followed by heavyweight Tony Sforza earning a fall in 3:49 to lead Triton to a 45-30 win. With the victory, the Vikings moved to an impressive 11-2 overall and 5-1 in CAL/NEC action.
Others earning wins for the Vikings were Sam Imlach at 106 (7-4 decision), Finnley Packer at 113 (pin, 1:38), Ben Imlach at 120 (forfeit), Lucas Bistany at 138 (pin, 4:34) and Nolan Merrill at 182 (pin, 4:56).
Newburyport explodes past North Reading
It was an offensive party for the Newburyport boys hockey team in Wednesday’s game against North Reading.
The Clippers saw seven different players score a goal in what ended up being a 9-4 romp of the Hornets. Both Will Palermino and Ryan Philbin scored twice, and Jackson DeVivo, Tristan Joyce, Zach McHugh and Max Puleo all added goals.
Newburyport (5-5-1) will host St. Mary’s on Saturday afternoon.
