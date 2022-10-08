The stakes weren't necessarily as high as they'll be in a couple of weeks, but Saturday's MSTCA Bay State Invitational gave a glimpse of what the upcoming cross country State Meets will look like.
And for our Daily News area schools, those signs are all positive.
In total, more than 60 schools from across all divisions in the state sent a handful of runners to compete. The Invitational, which took place in Devens, then split the schools into three different heats, or "cohorts," as they were called, and medalist honors were awarded in each heat.
On the girls side, Newburyport's Abby Kelly placed third in Group C with a time of 20:19.8. She was followed by Clipper teammates Hailey LaRosa in 6th (20:37.4), Bristol Banovic in 27th (22:01.06), Annabel Murray in 40th (22:59.6) and Violet Moore in 47th (23:24.0). Triton's Erin Wallwork also ran a good race and was the top Viking finisher in 31st (22:27.2).
In Group A, Amesbury's Julia Parsons finished 40th with a solid time of 22:29.2
But the fastest local time of the day happened in Group B, and it belonged to Pentucket's Kaylie Dalgar. The junior finished 7th in her heat with a time of 20:05.3, and was followed by Panther teammates Audrey Conover in 18th (21:25.0) and Libby Murphy in 23rd (21:43.5).
To give a little perspective, Cambridge's Aoife Shovlin was the fastest female of the day with a blazing time of 19:11.0. Holliston's Carmen Luisi won Group B with a time of 19:39.9, and Billerica's Anna McElhinney won group C in 19:44.5.
Moving over to the boys, Newburyport not-so-suprisingly had a good showing.
The Clippers competed in Group C, and Bradford Duchesne was the top finisher in 5th overall (16:58.0). Teammates Ethan Downs (18th, 17:29.3) and Drew Cassino (25th, 17:53.6) were right behind him, and Triton's Griffin White finished 30th in 18:08.4.
The top male finisher on the day was Uxbridge's Aidan Ross who won Group B (15:51.7). Westford Academy's Paul Bergeron (15:54.9) won Group A.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.