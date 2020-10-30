Newburyport, Triton and Georgetown High School plan to continue with fall sports despite the three districts going "red" in the state's latest weekly COVID-19 report, the schools' athletic directors said.
All varsity games at Newburyport and Triton will proceed as scheduled, and Georgetown's field hockey and soccer games through Monday will be postponed due to the fact that the teams' upcoming opponents are not currently permitted to play "red" schools.
The impact of a school district going "red" on high school sports has been an evolving issue since the summer. Early on the expectation was that schools in a "red" district couldn't participate in high school sports, but as the season progressed the guidance has changed. Now schools are to consider three consecutive weeks of metrics while consulting with local health officials, and ultimately the decision of whether or not to play will be made locally.
"We have three weeks before we need to make a decision, meaning the school leaders," said Newburyport High athletic director Kyle Hodsdon. "So we’ll take a good look at it, and it will take us through the fall season, so it may not be too impactful unless we have the CAL tournament."
Next week is the final week of the regular season for the Cape Ann League, with CAL Tournaments for soccer and field hockey expected to take place over the following week (Nov. 7-14). If Newburyport, Triton, Georgetown were to remain in the red in the state's next two weekly reports, the third consecutive "red" would come on Thursday, Nov. 12, towards the end of CAL Tournament week.
Fellow CAL school Lynnfield was also in the red for the second consecutive week and would hit three in a row next Thursday (Nov. 5).
While most of the local schools' teams will have completed their seasons by Nov. 12, there is a possibility that a CAL Championship game could be impacted. If any CAL schools are still in the red after next Thursday, however, the league would have enough time to structure its CAL Tournament dates accordingly to minimize the possibility of a disruption.
The league also got good news on Thursday when West Newbury dropped out of the "red" all the way down to the lowest-risk unshaded category. The full breakdown of local communities is as follows.
Red: Georgetown, Lynnfield, Newburyport, Triton (Salisbury)
Yellow: Amesbury, Ipswich, North Reading
Green: None
Unshaded: Hamilton-Wenham, Manchester Essex, Pentucket, Rockport
