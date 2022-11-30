Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.