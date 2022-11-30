The Daily News area was well represented on the end-of-year Eastern Mass. Soccer Coaches Association awards.
On the boys side, Newburyport coach Shawn Bleau was named Division 3 Coach of the Year. That should come as no surprise, as the 14-year head man led the Clippers to a perfect 23-0-0 record and the Division 3 state title. Also for the Clippers, CAL Kinney MVP Henry Acton was named All-EMass First Team along with striker James Forrest-Hay, while back Luke O’Brien made the All-Star Second Team.
Elsewhere for the Daily News area, both Pentucket striker Liam Sullivan and Georgetown keeper Kyle Davies were named Second Team All-Stars.
Moving over to the girls side, we had an incredible two athletes named MVP for their respective Divisions. It had already been reported that Georgetown goalie Mary Surette was selected as the Division 5 Player of the Year, but in Division 3 that honor went to Newburyport’s Deirdre McElhinney. The senior midfielder was recently named the CAL Kinney MVP after scoring 10 goals with 11 assists to lead the Clippers to a league title.
For her efforts, McElhinney was also selected to the All-EMass squad. She was joined on the First Team by sophomore striker Alexis Greenblott and senior goalie Gabby Loughran, while midfielder Izzy Rosa made the All-Star Second Team.
Their coach, Kevin Sheridan, was named the Division 3 Coach of the Year.
Pentucket striker and Temple commit Sabrina Campbell made both the All-EMass First Team and the All-Star First Team, while Triton midfielder Aleyo Amasa-Titus was named a Second Team All-Star.
