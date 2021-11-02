The state tournament boys soccer pairings were released Tuesday.
The state tournament is comprised of the top 32 teams in each division based on the MIAA’s strength of schedule metric, plus any other team outside of the top 32 that has a .500 record or above. Those outside of the top 32 that made the tournament will play in preliminary-round games with the winners moving on to play the top seeds in the division.
Boys Soccer
Division 3
Seedings: 1. Belchertown; 2. Pembroke; 3. Norwell; 4. Dighton-Rehoboth; 5. Cardinal Spellman; 6. NEWBURYPORT (16-1-1); 7. Old Rochester; 8. Gloucester; 9. Greater New Bedford; 10. Medway; 11. North Middlesex; 12. Nipmuc; 13. Medfield; 14. Tantasqua; 15. Hanover; 16. Foxborough; 17. Dover-Sherborn; 18. Stoneham; 19. Martha’s Vineyard; 20. Essex North Shore
21. Watertown; 22. North Reading; 23. East Bridegewater; 24. Lynnfield; 25. PENTUCKET (8-5-3); 26. Sandwich; 27. Dedham; 28. Bishop Stang; 29. Archbishop Williams; 30. Austin Prep; 31. St. Mary’s (Lynn); 32. Pittsfield; 33. Auburn; 34. Oakmont; 35. Greater Lowell; 36. Boston Latin Academy; 37. Montachusett Reg.; 38. Excel Academy Charter; 39. Diman Reg.; 40. East Boston; 41. St. Paul Diocesan; 42. Putnam
Preliminary Round
Thursday, Nov. 4
East Boston at Pentucket, TBD.
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 6
Excel Academy at Dedham winner at Newburyport, TBD.
Division 4
Seedings: 1. Hampshire Regional (16-0); 2. Easthampton (11-4-3); 3. Rockland (15-1-1); 4. Frontier Regional (12-2-4); 5. Cohasset (10-6-2); 6. West Bridgewater (16-2-1); 7. Monument Mountain (8-4-6); 8. Wahconah Regional (9-3-6); 9. Nantucket (12-4-1); 10. Pope Francis (6-9-3); 11. Lynn Tech (12-4-1); 12. Manchester Essex (11-5-1); 13. South Hadley (9-6-3); 14. Winthrop (10-6-2); 15. Blackstone Valley Tech (11-3-3); 16. Hamilton-Wenham (9-5-4); 17. Mashpee (7-8-2); 18. Tech Boston Academy (11-3-1); 19. Bishop Connolly (10-3-1)
20. Burke (11-3-4); 21. AMESBURY (7-6-3); 22. Whitinsville Christian (9-8-0); 23. Littleton (4-8-4); 24. Shawsheen (8-3-5); 25. Northeast (7-9-2); 26. Sturgis Charter West (7-6-2); 27. Mahar Regional (4-12-0); 28. Lunenburg (9-3-4); 29. Abington (5-10-3); 30. Tyngsborough (6-10-0); 31. Bellingham (2-16-0); 32. Ipswich (6-9-3); 33. Bay Path Tech (8-5-3); 34. Northbridge (9-4-3); 35. Advanced Math & Science Academy (6-6-4); 36. Sturgis Charter East (7-7-3); 37. Trivium School (12-0-1); 38. St. Mary’s (14-3-1); 39. Wareham (10-3-3)
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 6
Amesbury at Manchester Essex, TBD
Division 5
Seedings: 1. Bromfield; 2. Millis; 3. Douglas; 4. Hopedale; 5. Sutton; 6. Maynard; 7. Westport; 8. Mount Greylock; 9. Lenox Memorial; 10. KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate; 11. Keefe Tech; 12. Holbrook; 13. Springfield International; 14. Granby; 15. Falmouth; 16. GEORGETOWN (5-11-2); 17. Tahanto Regional; 18. Pathfinder Tech; 19. Boston International; 20. Hopkins Academy; 21. Oxford; 22. Smith Academy
23. Rising Tide Charter; 24. Saint Joseph Prep; 25. Mount Everett Regional; 26. West Boylston; 27. Gardner; 28. Atlantis Charter; 29. Blue Hills Tech; 30. Quaboag Regional; 31. Westfield Tech; 32. South Shore Tech; 33. Pioneer Charter; 34. Upper Cape Cod Tech; 35. Hoosac; 36. Cape Cod Tech; 37. Nashoba Valley; 38. Gateway Regional; 39. Taconic; 40. Smith Tech; 41. McCann Tech; 42. Franklin County Tech; 43. Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 6
Tahanto at Georgetown, TBD
