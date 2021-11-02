The state tournament field hockey pairings were released Tuesday.
The state tournament is comprised of the top 32 teams in each division based on the MIAA’s strength of schedule metric, plus any other team outside of the top 32 that has a .500 record or above. Those outside of the top 32 that made the tournament will play in preliminary-round games with the winners moving on to play the top seeds in the division.
Field Hockey
Division 3
Seedings: 1. Sandwich 14-1-2; 2. Watertown (18-0-0); 3. PENTUCKET (16-1-1); 4. TRITON (12-3-3); 5. Swampscott (10-5-3); 6. Foxborough (13-5-0); 7. NEWBURYPORT (5-7-3); 8. Dennis-Yarmouth (5-10-1); 9. Austin Prep (12-4-2); 10. Dover-Sherborn (9-6-1); 11. Dighton-Rehoboth (12-3-3); 12. Dedham (11-5-2); 13. Hanover (9-6-1); 14. Bishop Stang (6-9-2); 15. Oakmont (10-3-4); 16. Ashland (6-8-4); 17. North Reading (6-10-2); 18. Gloucester (7-10-1)
19. Wilmington (7-8-3); 20. Nipmuc (10-5-2); 21. Medfield (6-10-2); 22. Weston (7-7-4); 23. Medway (4-9-3); 24. Pembroke (4-8-4); 25. Notre Dame Academy (8-5-2); 26. Wayland (5-9-1); 27. Middleborough (9-5-4); 28. North Middlesex (8-6-2); 29. Old Rochester (10-8-1); 30. Norwell (10-5-3); 31. Martha’s Vineyard (6-7-3); 32. Smith Academy (14-3-1); 33. Quabbin (7-6-3); 34. East Longmeadow (14-2-2); 35. Belchertown (10-3-4); 36. Gardner (7-4-4)
First Round
Sunday, Nov. 7
Gardner at Old Rochester winner at Triton, 2 p.m.; Wayland at Newburyport, noon.
Division 4
Seedings: 1. Monomoy (12-3-2); 2. Manchester Essex (13-4-1); 3. Uxbridge (15-0-2); 4. Ipswich (14-1-1); 5. Sutton (16-0-1); 6. Cohasset (13-4-1); 7. Lynnfield (7-6-5); 8. Littleton (15-2-0); 9. West Bridgewater (11-2-4); 10. GEORGETOWN (7-9-2); 11. Joseph Case (11-4-2); 12. AMESBURY (3-9-4); 13. St. Mary’s (7-8-2); 14. Nantucket (6-9-2); 15. Frontier Regional (10-6-1); 16. Tyngsborough (9-5-3); 17. South Hadley (11-3-4); 18. Hopedale (9-6-2);
19. Lunenburg (10-5-1); 20. Greenfield (10-7-0); 21. Hamilton-Wenham (4-13-1); 22. Blackstone Valley (13-3-0); 23. Northbridge (8-8-0); 24. Leicester (10-4-2); 25. Saint John Paul II (5-1-7); 26. North Brookfield (12-3-3); 27. Bellingham (5-12-1); 28. Carver (2-13-1); 29. Seekonk (5-14-1); 30. Narragansett (6-8-3); 31. Westport (6-5-5); 32. Sturgis Charter School West (3-6-3); 33. Southwick (8-7-3); 34. Franklin County Tech (13-1-4); 35. Pioneer Valley (8-3-5)
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 6
Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Northbridge at Georgetown, 6 p.m.
