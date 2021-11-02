The state tournament boys soccer pairings were released Tuesday.
The state tournament is comprised of the top 32 teams in each division based on the MIAA’s strength of schedule metric, plus any other team outside of the top 32 that has a .500 record or above. Those outside of the top 32 that made the tournament will play in preliminary-round games with the winners moving on to play the top seeds in the division.
Division 3
Seedings: 1. Norwell (13-1-2); 2. Foxborough (13-1-4); 3. Dedham (12-0-5); 4. Hanover (14-3-0); 5. Belchertown (13-0-5); 6. Dover-Sherborn (12-3-3); 7. Nipmuc (12-4-0); 8. Bishop Fenwick (8-1-7); 9. Austin Prep (15-2-2); 10. South Hadley (13-4-1); 11. Groton-Dunstable (12-1-3); 12. Apponequet (13-3-1); 13. Dighton-Rehoboth (12-0-3); 14. Medway (7-9-2); 15. NEWBURYPORT (12-2-4); 16. Weston (9-5-3); 17. Bishop Stang (10-4-4); 18. Swampscott (9-3-4); 19. PENTUCKET (11-4-2); 20. Stoneham (9-4-4); 21. Norton (7-6-4)
22. North Reading (7-2-7); 23. Ursuline (12-2-2); 24. Lynnfield (9-5-4); 25. Tantasqua (10-5-1); 26. East Bridgewater (9-7-2); 27. St. Paul Diocesan (10-6-0); 28. Old Rochester (9-6-3); 29. Archbishop Williams (8-7-2); 30. Rockland (6-5-2); 31. Cardinal Spellman (7-8-2); 32. Sandwich (7-5-2); 33. Saugus (9-7-0); 34. Auburn (8-7-0); 35. Seekonk (11-6-0); 36. Fairhaven (8-6-1); 37. Advanced Math & Science (7-6-2); 38. Revere (13-5-1); 39. Essex North Shore Aggr. (9-9-0); 40. Boston Latin Academy (7-6-3); 41. Greater Lowell (8-4-3); 42. Excel Academy Charter (7-1-0); 43. Diman (12-5-0); 44. O’Bryant (8-5-1)
First Round (time and date TBD)
Swampscot at Newburyport; Pentucket at Medway
Division 4
Seedings: 1. Cohasset (10-1-1); 2. Hamilton-Wenham (12-1-2); 3. Littleton (14-1-1); 4. Millbury (11-4-2); 5. Blackstone Valley Tech (13-1-2); 6. West Bridgewater (15-1-0); 7. Uxbridge (6-5-4); 8. Hampshire Regional (7-6-5); 9. Leicester (9-5-2); 10. Northbridge (7-6-3); 11. AMESBURY (8-8-0); 12. Mashpee (6-6-2); 13. Wahconah Regional (5-10-1); 14. Pope Francis (15-1-1); 15. Ipswich (6-10-2); 16. Monument Mountain (5-7-6); 17. Arlington Catholic (7-10-0); 18. St. Mary’s High (15-3-0);
19. Manchester Essex (2-15-1); 20. Easthampton (7-9-2); 21. Tyngsborough (6-10-0); 22. Malden Catholic (4-8-0); 23. Southwick Regional (2-13-2); 24. Mahar (8-8-1); 25. Notre Dame Academy (5-9-2); 26. Bay Path Tech (9-4-3); 27. Lunenburg (6-8-2); 28. Clinton (6-8-2); 29. Blackstone Millville (4-11-2); 30. Assabet Valley (5-8-2); 31. Bishop Connolly (5-6-1); 32. Whittier Tech (13-5-0); 33. Sturgis Charter School West (7-6-2); 34. Tri-Country Tech (10-4-0); 35. Monomoy Regional (9-6-2)
First Round (time and date TBD)
Malden Catholic at Amesbury
Division 5
Seedings: 1. Monson (18-0-0); 2. Whitinsville-Christian (13-2-0); 3. Palmer (16-1-1); 4. Sutton (12-4-1); 5. Bromfield (11-2-3); 6. Lenox School (13-4-1); 7. Tahanto (13-0-4); 8. Millis (4-10-3); 9. DouglaS (9-5-1); 10. Mt. Greylock (13-4-1); 11. West Boylston (13-1-1); 12. David Prouty (9-5-1); 13. GEORGETOWN (10-4-2); 14. Maynard (9-6-1); 15. Carver (6-6-2); 16. Hull (8-8-1); 17. Drury (16-0-2); 18. Granby (5-9-4); 19. Mystic Valley (12-2-1); 20. Quaboag (5-10-3); 21. Frontier (7-7-3); 22. Mt. Everett (13-3-2); 23. Gardner (7-5-4)
24. Rockport (4-13-1); 25. Blue Hills (14-3-1); 26. McCann Tech (10-0-2); 27. Hopkins Academy (13-5-0); 28. Holbrook (9-7-1); 29. Oxford (3-12-0); 30. Smith Academy (10-8-0); 31. Ware (4-12-2); 32. Hopedale (3-13-1); 33. St. John Paul II (13-3-0); 34. Norfolk County (11-3-0); 35. Greenfield (10-8-1); 36. Smith Vocational (10-5-2); 37. Westfield Tech (7-4-2); 38. Matignon (8-7-0); 39. Innovation Academy (8-8-0); 40. St. Joseph Prep. (6-7-1); 41. Upper Cape Code Regional (8-5-1); 42. Madison Park (8-2); 43. Minuteman (9-3-1); 44. Nashoba Valley (10-5-1); 45. Pioneer Charter Science (7-7-0); 46. Burke (8-4-0)
First Round (time and date TBD)
Pioneer Charter at Quaboag Regional winner at Georgetown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.